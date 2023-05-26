After months of pondering if an MLB team would fit in Las Vegas, fans have their first opportunity to see the potential layout. The Oakland Athletics unveiled the renderings of their proposed, $1.5 billion stadium Friday afternoon. And it’s a doozy.

Obviously, this is the shot in the arm A’s owner John Fisher desperately has in mind for his franchise. Following lengthy talks, it was announced that a “tentative agreement” has been reached to fund a new Athletics stadium.

The @Athletics have revealed their first renderings of the proposed new ballpark in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/7F3GERcW0v — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 26, 2023

If that vision does come to fruition, few could argue with the sheer magnificence of the structure, especially surrounded by all the lights and majestic scenery. Now, a new flashy location stands to do little for Oakland’s feeble baseball product, at least in the immediate future, but a 10-42 record looks just a bit less ghastly under that view.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The mission now becomes settling on a dollar amount for public assistance. There is speculation that the state of Nevada could dole out between $300 and $400 million for the new venture. Another professional sports team could be a boon for Las Vegas’ economy, but people might be less enthused to know their hard-earned money is going toward an organization that has made minimal effort into fielding out a competitive group this season.

Perhaps, an exciting and lucrative move would put an end to the Athletics’ meager spending. A bustling market, looser wallet and the same front-office acumen that has allowed them to win 95 games with a payroll less than $100 million should combine to make the A’s a true must-see team.

But that stadium and those ambitions are a long ways off.