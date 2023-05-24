Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Oakland Athletics reportedly have a “tentative agreement” on a stadium funding plan for a Las Vegas ballpark, per ESPN. The agreement is with Nevada state and local officials and is in regards to how much pubic assistance the A’s will receive for a $1.5 billion stadium.

Governor Joe Lombardo released a statement on the situation, per ESPN as well.

“This agreement follows months of negotiations between the state, the county, and the A’s, and I believe it gives us a tremendous opportunity to continue building on the professional sports infrastructure of southern Nevada. Las Vegas is clearly a sports town, and Major League Baseball should be a part of it.”

The Athletics’ attendance has been an issue in Oakland in recent years. There are still passionate fans remaining in Oakland, but the A’s clearly want a change. Moving to Las Vegas would add a new element of excitement to the team. Las Vegas features a strong baseball landscape that will lead to improved attendance numbers for the organization.

Athletics: Las Vegas’ baseball landscape

MLB stars such as Bryce Harper and Kris Bryant are from the city. Las Vegas plays host to club baseball tournaments on a consistent basis, with players of all ages coming from all over the country to participate. Although it doesn’t yet have an MLB team, there is minor league baseball in Las Vegas right now.

Whether it is an expansion team or the Athletics, placing an MLB franchise in Las Vegas makes sense. There is tons of potential for success.

The situation is unfortunate for fans who live in Oakland, but the attendance numbers were simply too low to overlook. Barring unforeseen circumstances, an MLB field is coming to Vegas along with the Athletics organization.