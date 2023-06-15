The Oakland Athletics ownership group has successfully pitched a fit to MLB in the hopes of allowing them to move the team. The franchise tanked its value and good standing with fans across the country to secure a deal that will allow them to play copycat and move to Las Vegas.

The Nevada Legislature helped the Athletics take a massive step toward relocation by passing a bill allowing public funding on part of the proposed new stadium, according to Scott Sonner and Gabe Stern of the Associated Press. The bill allocates $380 million in taxpayer money. With the signature from Governor Joe Lombaro and approval by MLB, the Athletics will be officially Las Vegas bound.

While the franchise seeks a new home, the team on the field has actually been solid as of late. The Athletics no longer have the worst record in MLB after winning seven straight games. They are barely ahead of the Kansas City Royals and even with the winning streak have not been a fun team to watch.

Athletics fans looked to stick it to ownership with a reveres boycott that called for fans to come out en masse one last time. Thousands of fans showed out calling for owner John Fisher to sell the team and saw Oakland defeat the Tampa Bay Rays. Unfortunately, it seems to have no impact on Fisher's plans.

“Tonight, we thank the members of the Nevada State Legislature and their staff for their hard work, due diligence and attention to detail as we work to bring the Athletics to Las Vegas,” the franchise said in a statement. “We are especially grateful for the legislators' time and dedication to spearheading this bill through the process, including the special session. We look forward to Governor Lombardo's signature as our next step.”

Las Vegas will be adding another professional sports team, joining the NFL's Raiders, the NHL's Golden Knights and the WNBA's Aces. The latter two teams are their respective league's most recent champions, putting pressure on the Athletics to succeed.

While the proposed move is not expected to occur for a few seasons, the Athletics don’t have much of a hope for being a good team by then. Their roster is gutted and their farm system is not superb.