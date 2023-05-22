There are endless things you can say about the disaster of a season the Oakland Athletics are having in 2023. Amid rumors of their relocation to Las Vegas, the Athletics have won just 10 of their first 48 games this season, something that A’s manager Mark Kotsay says he feels falls on him.

“For me, personally, it’s hard not to feel this is all of my fault, that the losing is 100% my responsibility,” Kotsay quietly said. “I beat myself up over this day in and day out. I don’t know how to hide it. It’s a constant struggle.

It’s Kotsay’s second season in charge of the Athletics and his first managerial job in the big leagues. Oakland was 60-102 last year, their first 100-loss season since 1979. Kotsay previously spent six seasons with the Athletics as a coach from 2016-2021 before the promotion to manager.

Kotsay spent four of his 17 MLB seasons as a player with the Athletics. He had some of his best years with the A’s, hitting for a .282 batting average in 472 games. He played for seven total teams in his career.

Mark Kotsay wants his players to relish in any sort of accomplishment they reach this season, considering there probably won’t be many team accolades being handed out, especially ones that are worth celebrating. They’ve already set some that Oakland wants to forget.

“We already set records that no one is proud of,” Kotsay says. “You just try to keep a positive mindset and remind them of the success they had that day. And every victory we have needs to be celebrated.”