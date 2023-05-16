Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

If fans in Oakland truly don’t want the Athletics to move to Las Vegas, then they are going to need to start showing up to the ball field. A recent Oakland Athletics-Arizona Diamondbacks game at the Oakland Coliseum drew in just 2,064 fans. According to baseball writer Dan Clark, that number is lower than a whopping 97 minor league teams’ 2022 season average attendance, including some rookie level ball clubs.

The A’s are likely to find a new home at some point. Even when Oakland was a playoff contender just a few seasons ago, they struggled with their attendance numbers. Now that the Athletics are the worst team in baseball, fans simply aren’t making appearances at games.

The situation is unfortunate, because the Athletics feature an impressive history. The team was originally born in Philadelphia, remaining there until 1954. The Philadelphia Athletics then became the Kansas City Athletics in 1955. Their tenure in KC lasted just over a decade, ultimately moving to Oakland for the 1968 campaign. The A’s have remained in the city ever since, and have performed better than one may imagine.

The Athletics are tied for third in all time World Series wins with nine, four of which have come since the move to Oakland. Their last World Series victory came in 1989, but the A’s have still made playoff runs in recent years prior to entering their current rebuild.

Unfortunately, unless the A’s miraculously end up remaining at the Oakland Coliseum, they will continue to lose games before finding a new home in Las Vegas. Fans of the team who hope to keep the ball club in Oakland can help themselves out by going to more games. 2,064 fans is an embarrassingly low number for any professional sporting event.