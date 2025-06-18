The Athletics started the season really well. They were above .500 for a little bit, but they have since come back to reality. In May, the Athletics finished just 7-21, and they have started June 7-9. May is what ruined the Athletics' season, but they have the talent to get better. However, with their losing record, and the playoffs seemingly out of reach, the A's have some decisions to make regarding the 2025 MLB trade deadline.

With a record 15 games under .500, and the playoffs pretty much out of sight, the Athletics should be looking to be sellers at the deadline. With that in mind, there are going to be a few players on the team that will be sought after by opposing teams.

There are also a few players that should not be put on the trade block. Those players include Brent Rooker, and Mason Miller. If the A's are going to make a trade, there are other MLB-level players the team can deal without losing their best players.

Here are two players the Athletics should realistically put on their trade block ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline.

2B Luis Urias should be put on the trade block

The Athletics signed Urias to a one-year deal before the season started. Urias is a player that has bounced around a bit, but he is having a career-best season.

The 28-year-old is slashing .246/.338/.402 with seven home runs, 16 RBI, and just 28 strikeouts to 23 walks this year. Per Baseball Savant, Urias is in the 93rd percentile in squared-up percentage (34.4%), 87th percentile in chase rate (21.2%), 94th percentile in whiff percentage (13.8%), and 92nd percentile in strikeout percentage (13.3%). He is going to make a lot of contact, and his OPS is above the Major League average this season.

The second baseman would fit in nicely to a contending team's lineup, especially if they need someone to play second base. However, Urias can also play a little bit of third base, and he has filled in at shortstop a few times, as well. He plays all over the infield, which makes him a true utilityman. If he can continue to hit the ball well, the Athletics would be smart to let Urias go, considering he is a free agent at the end of the season.

RP Justin Sterner is sneakily a good trade candidate

Unless you are a true fan of the Athletics, Justin Sterner is an unknown name in baseball. He is a relief pitcher for the Athletics, and he made his debut in 2024, but it was very brief. 2025 has been much better for the reliever.

This season, Sterner has made 29 appearances for the Athletics, which is the second-most on the team. He has thrown 27.1 innings, struck out 30 batters, walked 14, and opponents are hitting .245 off him. Additionally, the righty has a 4.28 ERA on the year.

Sterner is currently on the injured list, and he is in Triple-A. The A's decided to option him when they activated T.J. McFarland from the IL. However, the fact that he is in Triple-A should not be a deterrent to teams. In his 29 appearances, Sterner has allowed runs in just five of them. Three of those five outings saw Sterner allow three earned runs twice, and five earned runs once. As a reliever, a game like that can inflate all the stats.

Not allowing a run in 24 of his 29 outings should be enough for teams to want him to pitch in the big leagues. Now, the pitcher that is most talked about on the Athletics in trade rumors is Jeffrey Springs, but Sterner is a very good trade candidate once he gets healthy again.

The Athletics might not get the biggest return, but trading Justin Sterner and Luis Urias could be good for the team in the long run.