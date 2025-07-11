The Athletics are deep in a rebuilding year, but Thursday night’s dramatic win over the Atlanta Braves showed exactly why the future is bright for the club. At the center of it all was Tyler Soderstrom, who delivered the biggest moment of his MLB career with a walk-off single in the 11th inning that gave the Athletics a 5-4 win in West Sacramento.

The 23-year-old slugger wasn’t just clutch in extras—he was locked in all night. Soderstrom crushed a three-run homer in the first inning, his 16th of the year, to give the Athletics an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. He later added a single and kept applying pressure at the plate, showcasing improved plate discipline and consistent contact. By the time the game reached extras, he was already 2-for-4 with four RBIs and the game tied at four apiece.

With automatic runner Brent Rooker at second in the bottom of the 11th, Soderstrom ripped a 103.2 mph grounder up the middle against Braves reliever Aaron Bummer. Center fielder Michael Harris II had no chance to make a play at the plate as Rooker raced home, capping an electric night in front of the home crowd.

StatMuse took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where they posted a graphic highlighting Soderstrom’s standout stat line from the game, accompanied by the following caption.

“Tyler Soderstrom vs. Braves: 3-5, 1 HR, 4 RBI. Walk-off in extras.”

Moments later, MLB’s official account also spotlighted the moment that sealed the victory, showing the slugger being mobbed by teammates after sending the Athletics faithful home happy.

Tyler Soderstrom walks it off for the @Athletics in the 11th! pic.twitter.com/OjXqbBGpjM — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

This was the kind of game that showcased the potential of both Soderstrom and the A’s rebuild. The 23-year-old first baseman has steadily improved throughout the season, raising his slash line to .263/.339/.440 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs in 94 games. Thursday night’s performance bumped his 2025 WAR to 1.4, already surpassing his career total entering the season.

The Braves vs. Athletics matchup also featured other highlights. A’s starter JP Sears, in his 100th career appearance, retired the first 11 Braves he faced and struck out five. The A’s bullpen, meanwhile, combined for six shutout innings, allowing just one hit. Mason Miller clocked one of the fastest pitches of the MLB season, striking out Sean Murphy with a 104.1 mph heater.