Luis Severino’s time with the Athletics may be nearing its end just months after signing the most expensive free-agent contract in franchise history. The veteran right-hander has drawn the ire of the organization due to his continued criticism of the playing environment in Sacramento, where the team is based temporarily following its exit from Oakland.

Severino, who signed a three-year, $67 million deal this offseason, has underperformed in home starts, posting an 0-7 record with a 6.79 ERA in 10 games in Sacramento. In contrast, he is 2-1 with a 2.27 ERA in seven road starts. According to league sources, via Bob Nightengale, the Athletics are exploring trade options and it would be “a surprise” if Severino remains on the roster beyond the trade deadline.

Initially optimistic about the team’s direction, Severino said after signing that the A’s had a “family” atmosphere and a chance to “compete again.” He pointed to support from teammates and a shared desire to win as major factors in his decision.

“We’re here to win,” Severino said in the spring. “We have a lot of young guys, a lot of talent.”

But as the season progressed, his tone shifted. Severino has grown visibly frustrated with the club’s transitional situation and minor league facilities in Sacramento, reportedly agitating team officials with repeated comments.

The Athletics took a gamble signing the 31-year-old, who posted a strong season with the Mets in 2024 after struggling with the Yankees in 2023. Severino had told the Mets he was willing to stay on a discounted two-year, $40 million deal, but the club declined and pursued other options.

Now, with Severino expressing discontent and struggling at home, a trade appears likely. The Athletics, who are not considered playoff contenders this year, could seek to recoup value while offloading his remaining salary. Severino, once expected to be the anchor of the rotation, may be the team’s biggest trade chip.