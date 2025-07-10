The Athletics have one starter representing the team at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. But now, his availability for that game might be in danger. Athletics rookie shortstop Jacob Wilson missed Wednesday's game with a hand injury and may miss Tuesday's All-Star Game. Manager Mark Kotsay spoke with Mark Anderson of The Associated Press about Wilson's injury.

“That’s the question I can’t answer right now,” Kotsay said about Wilson's availability for Tuesday's game. “Its day to day. We hope to get him back before that. Today’s a day where there’s soreness. The positive is that he can put a bat in his hand.”

Even with that, Kotsay is staying positive. “I think we escaped with Jacob yesterday. Any time someone takes one in the hand, it could’ve been worse.”

The Athletics are 38-56 and in last place in the American League West. But Wilson has been one of many bright spots on the offensive side of the ball. In 82 games, he is hitting .335 with an .847 OPS and a 2.2 bWAR. He has also been playing a solid defensive shortstop, living up to the expectations of the sixth-overall pick.

Wilson was a massive part of the Athletics' elite start to the season. They were 22-20 after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 13. Wilson had a .363 batting average and .902 OPS after his four hits in that game. Since then, his batting average has stil be tremendous at .310. Even though the extra-base hits have gone down, he still has a .797 OPS.

Wilson was named the starting shorstop of the American League Team at the All-Star Game. He edged out Jeremy Peña and Zach Neto for the role. But now, he might not be available for the game.

The Athletics lost Wednesday's game to the Atlanta Braves without Wilson, but they can take the series on Thursday.