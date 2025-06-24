Since 2024, the Athletics have been playing in Sacramento before they move to Las Vegas for the 2028 MLB season.

On Tuesday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred provided an update on the construction of a new ballpark in Las Vegas. He tapped into the Athletics' history in Oakland and expects the new stadium to usher in a new era for the team, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“The Athletics have a long and proud history … I think about today as a new chapter in that history,” he said.

The Athletics held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday to mark where the stadium will come to life. It will be located where the Tropicana hotel was, approximately 35 acres on the South end of the Las Vegas strip.

Among the attendees were Manfred, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, and Nevada Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager. Also, Athletics owner John Fisher and team president Marc Badain took part in the ceremony.

Athletics legends Dave Stewart, Rollie Fingers, and Dallas Braden were also present.

The layout of the Athletics' new stadium in Las Vegas

The ballpark is expected to hold at least 33,000 fans, who will be climate-controlled and come with a retractable roof.

According to Alyssa Roberts of KTNV in Las Vegas, the stadium is expected to cost $1.75 billion, with both public and private funds.

In November 2023, the Athletics announced their move to Las Vegas. The move left the fans in Oakland devastated.

Bitterness and resentment were levied at Dave Kaval, who resigned in December 2024, as well as owner John Fisher, for not keeping the team in Oakland.

There have been recent rumors of the Fisher family's reluctance to move to Vegas. However, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) CEO and President Steve Hill told ClutchPoints that the plan to move by 2028 is in motion.

Manfred echoed those same sentiments in February.

The Athletics are expected to play at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento until the 2027 season.