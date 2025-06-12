Last season, the Athletics finished the season strong, led by Brent Rooker and Lawrence Butler. Rooker earned a five-year, $60 million extension this offseason, and the team might have found the final piece to their outfield in standout rookie Denzel Clarke. The 25-year-old made one of the best catches in recent Major League Baseball history on Monday. His highlight has made the rounds across the sports world, leading former MLB All-Star Torii Hunter to give him a new nickname.

Hunter was known for his defense when he was in the league, winning nine Gold Gloves as a player. The former Los Angeles Angels star heaped praise on Clarke on a video call with the rookie on Foul Territory.

"Elastic Man" is Torii Hunter's nickname for Denzel Clarke. "The way he climbed that wall, stretched and caught that ball, man, you gotta have some rubber in you – Wow, that sounds bad." 😂 pic.twitter.com/YGCWHxsRmv — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I saw that catch, I'm very impressed, man,” said Hunter to Clarke. “That was a very impressive catch.”

Hunter gave the rookie outfielder a new nickname to commemorate his efforts in the Athletics' outfield.

“Elastic Man,” said Hunter, much to the joy for Clarke. “The way he climbed that wall, stretched and caught that ball, man, you gotta have some rubber in you…”

Article Continues Below

In an outfield anchored by offensive-minded players like Butler and Rooker, Clarke's talent in the field balances out an intriguing young core.

“I just don't think you can teach it,” Hunter said about Clarke's defensive talent. “It's hard to replicate. These guys are such great athletes that they can make something happen like that. That's why you rarely see it, because it's not too many people that can make those catches and be consistent with it.”

Clarke's efforts in the field have put the league on notice. Unfortunately, it has not translated into wins for the Athletics. The team is 26-44 after the Angels swept them on Wednesday. Despite being last in the American League West, the Athletics' future is bright with players like Clarke, Rooker, and Butler leading the way.

Hunter applauded the rookie outfielder for his mindset. According to him, Clarke's approach to the game is what makes him great.

“With Denzel, watching him play, that's why I said it was so impressive because the closeout he had of stubbornness, of not letting you have a hit. That's what makes you a great center fielder.”