As the 2025 MLB trade deadline approaches, the Oakland Athletics are once again positioned as clear sellers. The optimism from an aggressive offseason and a promising start has faded, replaced by the harsh reality of a roster that simply isn’t ready to compete. With a record among the worst in baseball and playoff odds in the basement, the Athletics’ front office is shifting its focus to the future, seeking to extract value from its most appealing assets before July 31.

The Athletics’ Selling Position

Oakland’s struggles have been well documented. After a brief flirtation with .500, the team collapsed in May and June, falling far behind in the AL West. The offense has been inconsistent, the pitching staff battered by injuries and underperformance, and the overall depth simply not up to par with the division’s contenders. The organization’s long-term vision remains centered on building a sustainable core for its eventual move to Las Vegas, and the trade deadline represents a crucial opportunity to accelerate that process.

The Athletics’ front office has made it clear: nearly every veteran on an expiring contract is available, and even some players with club control could be moved for the right price. The team’s best young players, such as Brent Rooker and Mason Miller, are considered off-limits, but the rest of the roster is in play.

Who’s on the Block?

While much of the attention has been on Luis Urías as a trade candidate, the Athletics have several other pieces drawing interest. Veterans like Miguel Andujar, Gio Urshela, Sean Newcomb, and T.J. McFarland are all on expiring deals and could be flipped for modest returns. However, the most intriguing name generating buzz is left-handed starter Jeffrey Springs.

Springs, acquired in a notable offseason move, has quietly put together a strong campaign. Under contract through 2026 with a team option for 2027, Springs offers both immediate impact and future value for contenders seeking rotation depth. His ability to miss bats and limit hard contact has made him one of the more attractive arms available this summer.

Why Jeffrey Springs Is the Perfect Trade Chip

The market for starting pitching is always robust at the deadline, and Springs’ combination of performance, contract status, and left-handedness makes him a premium target. For the Athletics, moving Springs now, while his value is high and before his salary escalates, aligns perfectly with their rebuilding timeline. The organization has been clear that while they’re not in a hurry to move Springs, a strong offer could pry him loose.

Teams like the Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, and Arizona Diamondbacks have all been linked to starting pitching upgrades, but the club drawing the most sustained interest in Springs is the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee, locked in a tight NL Central race, has seen its rotation thinned by injuries and underperformance. The Brewers’ deep farm system and urgent need for a reliable lefty make them an ideal trade partner for Oakland.

The Predicted Trade

After surveying the landscape and considering the needs of both clubs, the most likely blockbuster deal before the deadline is Jeffrey Springs being traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers, desperate to solidify their rotation for a playoff push, have the prospect capital to meet Oakland’s asking price and the motivation to act quickly.Projected Trade Proposal

Athletics receive:

Hedbert Perez

Jacob Misiorowski

Eric Brown

Brewers receive:

Jeffrey Springs

This package gives the Athletics three high-upside prospects. Perez is a toolsy outfielder with power and speed, Misiorowski is a hard-throwing righty with frontline potential, and Brown offers defensive versatility and on-base skills. For Milwaukee, Springs immediately slots into the middle of the rotation and provides much-needed stability for the stretch run.

Why This Trade Makes Sense

For Oakland, trading Springs is about maximizing value and aligning with the organization’s competitive window. Perez and Misiorowski both have the upside to become impact players, while Brown fits the A’s mold of athletic, versatile infielders. The deal injects much-needed talent into a system that has thinned out in recent years and positions the club to rebound in the coming seasons.

For the Brewers, acquiring Springs is a clear statement of intent. Their rotation has been decimated by injuries, and the addition of a proven lefty under team control through at least 2026 could be the difference in a tightly contested division. Springs’ ability to handle both righties and lefties, combined with his postseason experience, makes him the ideal target for a team with championship aspirations.

As the deadline nears, expect Springs’ name to dominate the rumor mill. All signs point to a deal with Milwaukee as the next big trade to get done—a move that will define Oakland’s 2025 deadline and set the course for the future. The next few weeks will reveal whether the Athletics can execute this vision and give their fans hope for better days ahead[1][7].