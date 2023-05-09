Oakland Athletics young sensation Mason Miller has reportedly been experiencing tightness in his right elbow, raising serious concerns for the team. Athletics manager Mark Kotsay revealed that Miller is suspected to be dealing with a flexor muscle issue and stated that the team is “hoping for the best,” per MLB.com reporter Martin Gallegos.

As a result of this unfortunate development, Mason Miller is headed back to the Bay Area for further evaluation, and it seems likely that he will spend some time on the injured list. The rookie pitcher has been a shining light for the Athletics, with a 3.38 ERA in his first four major league starts.

Standing tall at 6’5″ and weighing 200 pounds, Miller hails from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. This hard-throwing pitcher has quickly gained attention for his electrifying 100 mph fastball, and many believe he could be the future ace for the Athletics. During his most recent start against the Kansas City Royals, Miller allowed five hits and two runs while striking out five batters in six innings. This performance came on the heels of a seven-inning gem where he held the Seattle Mariners hitless. It’s apparent that Miller has been one of the bright spots for an otherwise struggling pitching staff.

While the full extent of Miller’s injury has yet to be determined, the Athletics and their fans are undoubtedly holding their breath, hoping for a speedy recovery for their promising young star. Oakland is currently having a relatively rough season, as they are 8-27 this season. They are last place in the AL West.