Oakland police investigating wild sex act at Athletics game after clip went viral

The Oakland Athletics went viral on Monday, but not for the reasons the organization would hope. During the team’s Sunday afternoon matchup against the Seattle Mariners, a pair of fans in a rather deserted seating section were spotted engaging in some absolutely absurd behavior. Footage of a sexual act between the two fans has begun to make the rounds online, and now it looks as if law enforcement is getting involved. According to TMZ, the Oakland Police Department is investigating the incident that took place over the weekend at the Coliseum in which two baseball fans were seen engaged in sexual activities while at the game.

Cops tells TMZ Sports they are investigating the alleged sexual act that happened in the stands of the Oakland A's game on Sunday. https://t.co/dC3MgSlCRW — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 22, 2022

The two lovebirds were spotted by another fan in attendance at the game, who used some sort of eagle vision to recognize what was going on across the ballpark. The fan did what any other fan would do, and whipped out his phone and started recording.

The internet carried the weight after that, as this footage was shared around all over social media. As a result, the Oakland Police Department informed TMZ that they’d launched an investigation into the matter involving the two Athletics fans.

Via TMZ, law enforcement said, “The Oakland Police Department was not alerted to this until after the game… and we have initiated an investigation.”

If identified and convicted of the public sex act, the two perpetrators stand to face as many as six months behind bars and a possible $1,000 fine. We’ll let them decide whether or not their endeavors were worth it.

Free foot long day in Oakland pic.twitter.com/cDhlRetEUW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 22, 2022

The Athletics have a hard enough time selling tickets to the ballpark as is. As you can tell from the video, the two supporters were the only ones in their section. Even when the A’s do get some fans in seats, it seems their interest quickly turns towards… other things.