Athletics make big decision on former All-Star Elvis Andrus

The Oakland Athletics are releasing 2-time MLB All-Star Elvis Andrus, per MLB Trade Rumors. The move isn’t all that surprising, as he recently vented his frustration with the organization.

Andrus, a 33-year old infielder, struggled mightily during the 2022 campaign. He slashed just .237/.301/.673 with Oakland through 106 games. At 33-years old, he is seemingly past his prime. However, there may be interest in him from contending teams ahead of the postseason.

Elvis Andrus is a shortstop with impressive fielding prowess. He can also play second or third base if necessary. He’s a decent contact hitter who tends to put the ball in play. Andrus has only struck out more than 100 times once during his 14-year big league career. He is also someone who can swipe a bag. Andrus has stolen 7 stolen bases this year. He’s obviously past the days where he would steal 20-plus bases per season, but he is someone who can still apply pressure on the base paths.

For the Athletics, they are in the midst of a complete rebuild. They dealt the majority of their stars during the offseason and traded Frankie Montas ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Keeping Elvis Andrus in the fold simply didn’t make sense given the fact that they are looking to build young talent.

As aforementioned, it will be interesting to see if Elvis Andrus receives attention on the open market. He profiles as a quality backup infielder. Andrus could even fill in as a starter if a team is dealing with an infield injury.

He won’t make or break a team’s season, but he’s a reliable veteran presence.