The Oakland Athletics and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face off on the diamond for the second time in as many nights! Let's check out our MLB odds series where our Athletics-Dodgers prediction and pick will be revealed.

As expected, the Athletics were no match for the Dodgers on Tuesday as they went down in defeat by a score of 7-3. With the loss, Oakland is now 30-78 overall and are an unfathomable 31.5 games behind the Texas Rangers for first place. Getting the start for the A's in Game 2 of this series will be Hogan Harris who is 2-5 with a 6.07 ERA on the year.

Simply put, the Dodgers once again proved why they are a well-oiled machine with no plans of stopping anytime soon. With the 7-3 win on Tuesday, LA bounced back in impressive fashion after getting blanked by the Reds in the game prior. In line for Wednesday's start will be one of the more dominant starting pitchers of 2022 in Tony Gonsolin who has taken a step back this year with a 5-4 overall record and a 4.25 ERA to boot. As it stands, LA is 2.5 games in front of the Giants for first place in the NL West.

Here are the Athletics-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Dodgers Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+108)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-130)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Dodgers

TV: NBC Sports California/Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 10:10 ET/8:10 PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, the margin of error for the A's on Tuesday and pretty much all of their games at this point. Clearly, this is a bad team all around, but any type of squad can cover the spread for just one game.

For starters, it is an absolute must that the Athletics get a stellar start from Hogan Harris. Not only are the odds stacked against the A's in terms of them going up against a Dodgers offense that absolutely rip the cover off the baseball, but LA also possesses a quick-strike lineup that can inflict a whole lot of damage in the early frames of a ballgame. On paper, the A's did a pretty stellar job from the mound until the fourth inning when the Dodgers came alive with the bats by scoring four runs which ultimately proved to be the difference maker. Alas, Harris has to be on his A-game to keep the Athletics within striking distance.

Of course, it would also be beneficial if the Oakland offense can get in a groove if this matchup turns into a shootout. Fortunately, if there was one A's hitter that could change the outcome of this one with his hot bat, look no further than second-baseman Zack Gelof to continue his scorching hot streak as he was able to crush his third time in four games as he is arguably the heart of this offense moving forward.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Certainly, the Dodgers are once again heavy favorites as they prepare for play against a lesser opponent for yet another night. However, there is no question that Los Angeles can afford to overlook Oakland if they are planning to cover the spread.

In order to handle their business and avoid massive letdown, fellow bettors should keep their eyes peeled for not only another splendid starting pitching performance, but a collective offensive explosion that should also be just enough to bury the A's in consecutive nights. More specifically, it is truly hard to put into words just how easy the game of baseball comes to Freddie Freeman. After another four-hit performance, Freeman will once again be the focal point of a dangerous offense that remains one of the best in the majors.

If you thought Lance Lynn was money last night, then Tony Gonsolin might have something to say. Even though he isn't as elite as he once was a year ago, he still is a tremendous pitcher with a nasty arsenal that may be too much for the Athletics to overcome. However, Gonsolin is 1-3 with a blooming 7.25 ERA in his last seven starts and needs to recapture his 2022 form if the Dodgers are going to dispose of the A's with ease.

Final Athletics-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

While the A's might put together a better game altogether after coming up short on Tuesday, the Dodgers are once again way to talented for Oakland to contend with. Spend no time in overthinking this decision.

Final Athletics-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-130)