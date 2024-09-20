The Atlanta Falcons (1-1) enter Week 3 riding a wave of momentum after their stunning last-minute victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. With the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) looming on Sunday Night Football, the Falcons will need all the momentum they can get before facing the defending Super Bowl champions.

Having back-to-back primetime games is an intriguing test for the Falcons, especially after narrowly avoiding a potential 0-2 start against Philadelphia. The Chiefs, coming off their own exhilarating victory against AFC rival Cincinnati Bengals, continue to show their ability to pull out late-game wins.

For Atlanta, the focus will be on maintaining consistency, especially in crucial moments. Any lingering issues, whether it’s Kirk Cousins shaking off rust or the Falcons adjusting to a new scheme and coaching staff, need to be ironed out before their biggest challenge yet.

Let’s dive into some bold predictions for the Falcons as they gear up for a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Chiefs in Week 3.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Kirk Cousins avoids throwing an interception

It's only been two games, but the Chiefs have yet to record an interception this season. That doesn’t mean Kansas City’s defense is lacking—it’s still a formidable unit that will look to pressure Kirk Cousins on Sunday night. However, it’s something to note, especially given Cousins' shaky Week 1 performance where he threw two interceptions. He looked far more composed in Week 2 against the Eagles, avoiding any costly turnovers.

With the Falcons' offense settling into its rhythm and Cousins regaining confidence, it’s likely he continues this upward trend. Expect Cousins to make it two straight weeks without throwing an interception, despite the pressure from Kansas City's defense.

Bijan Robinson finally scores a touchdown

Even though Bijan Robinson has established himself as the Falcons' premier back, rushing for 165 yards over the first two games, he has yet to find the end zone. This includes his contributions in the passing game, where he’s added another 68 yards. Despite his strong performances, Robinson's scoreless streak stands out as a surprising stat.

The Chiefs’ defense has been stout against the run, allowing just one rushing touchdown through two games. However, with Robinson's dynamic abilities both on the ground and through the air, this game could be the perfect opportunity for him to break his scoreless streak and finally find the end zone.

Jessie Bates III picks off Patrick Mahomes

One surprising stat heading into Sunday night's game is that Patrick Mahomes already has three interceptions on the season, a rare sight for the usually precise quarterback. Falcons defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake will be hoping that trend continues for at least one more week when the Chiefs visit Atlanta.

One player who could take advantage of this is ball-hawk safety Jessie Bates III. Since joining the Falcons last season, Bates has been a standout in the secondary, recording seven interceptions, bringing his career total to 21. His first pick of the season came last Monday against the Eagles, sealing the game for Atlanta. Look for Bates to continue his strong play and potentially add to his interception total by picking off Mahomes in Week 3.

Younghoe Koo kicks game winning field goal to give Falcons win over Chiefs

Last week, it was a 51-yard game-winner off the foot of Harrison Butker that sealed the victory for the Chiefs. This week, the Falcons will hope to flip the script with their own reliable kicker, Younghoe Koo.

Koo has been instrumental for the Falcons, consistently delivering under pressure, boasting a career 88.8 kicking percentage. Over the last few seasons, he has been a key part of Atlanta's scoring being often relied upon due to the team's struggles with offensive consistency. If the Falcons can keep the game close heading into the fourth quarter, Koo might be called upon to deliver a crucial late-game field goal. Should that scenario unfold, look for Koo to give the Falcons the lead, and ultimately, the win by at least three points.