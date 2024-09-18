The Atlanta Falcons were able to get an impressive win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Kirk Cousins led the offense down the field with less than two minutes left to give the Falcons a one-point lead. It was up to the defense to hold firm since the Eagles only needed a field goal, and they were able to get an interception, thanks to Jessie Bates III.

Before any of this took place, Cousins was skeptical about whether the Falcons could make a comeback. On the Dan Patrick Show, Cousins explained his thought process while he was getting everybody ready on offense for the last drive.

“The final drive of the game, I’ve got some scars in my football career where I thought we had won the game, and it didn’t end up the way that I had hoped,” Cousins said. “So I get a little skeptical when I’m standing there watching, but you also believe we can do this. All the Eagles needed was a field goal, so I was just standing there watching and our defense made a great play. Jessie Bates was instinctual got the interception, and at that point just needed to take a knee.”

The reason the Falcons still had a chance of winning was Saquon Barkley dropping the pass to give the Eagles a first down. That play would've most likely ended the game and the Falcons' chances of scoring a touchdown, but since the clock stopped, there was still hope.

Kirk Cousins leads Falcons to first win of the season

Before the Falcons stepped foot on the field against the Eagles in Week 2, there was a lot of noise about on if Kirk Cousins was healthy due to his play against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cousins was in pistol formation for most of the game and was only under center twice, which is where he's thrived in his career.

Cousins may have quieted the doubters for another week after what he did at the end of the game against the Eagles, and it's one of the reasons why the Falcons signed him in free agency.

“This is how NFL football is, you know, and so we’ve got to kind of get used to this and get comfortable in this, because that’s how these games tend to go,” Cousins said after the game. “The more we can be battle-tested and have these moments, I think it would set us up well for what’s coming down the road.”

The Falcons' schedule doesn't get easier down the road, as they host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, and then face their division rival New Orlean Saints in Week 4. For the Falcons, it was probably good for them to see a win so they can feel confident going into the next few games.