The Atlanta Falcons (4-3) are aiming for a much-needed bounce-back in Week 8 against NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-3) after a humbling 34-14 defeat at home to the Seattle Seahawks last weekend. That loss snapped a three-game winning streak, and the Falcons are looking to avoid a return to .500 in an NFC race that is growing more competitive each week.

Within the division, it seems the battle for NFC South supremacy has narrowed to the Falcons and Buccaneers, making Week 8 a crucial matchup. These teams met in Week 5, with Atlanta eking out a thrilling 36-30 overtime win. Now, they hope to complete a season sweep when they meet again on Sunday.

The Buccaneers are also reeling after a tough loss, falling 41-31 to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. In addition to the loss, Tampa Bay suffered injuries to their top receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, potentially providing an opening for Raheem Morris and the Falcons to capitalize on.

With that said, here are some bold predictions for the Falcons as they take on the Buccaneers in Week 8.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Falcons defense holds Buccaneers to under 220 passing yards, one passing touchdown

The losses of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are monumental for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Godwin is out for the season, and Evans is expected to be sidelined until at least their Week 11 bye, per Buccaneers beat write Scott Smith. No matter if it was Tom Brady behind center instead of Baker Mayfield, losing two key offensive weapons will significantly impact Tampa Bay's ability to move the ball. This is a prime opportunity for the Falcons' defense to pounce.

Atlanta’s pass defense has been solid, allowing just under 200 yards per game (199.1), which ranks them respectably in the NFL at 13th. Even when Evans and Godwin were healthy, the Buccaneers struggled at times through the air, failing to reach 200 passing yards in three games, including their last matchup against Atlanta. In that game, however, the Falcons allowed three passing touchdowns. With Tampa Bay’s diminished receiving corps, Atlanta should aim to tighten up in the red zone, potentially allowing more yardage but fewer touchdowns this time around.

Falcons make it three straight 150-plus rushing yard games

The Falcons' rushing offense has truly found its stride over the last two weeks. Dating back to Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta has accumulated 353 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 70 carries. This is a stark improvement from their previous three games, where they managed only 243 yards and one touchdown on 58 carries.

Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson seems to be fully embracing the dynamic duo of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. With both backs proving highly effective, it’s surprising the Falcons strayed from this attack in the second half of last week’s game, especially after having success with it early on. As they prepare to face the Buccaneers, leaning more heavily on the run game should be a key focus for Atlanta in Week 8, especially with Tampa Bay's offense missing key weapons and the potential to control the clock.

Kirk Cousins won't repeat 500-plus yard performance, has at least one turnover

In their last matchup, Kirk Cousins led a thrilling comeback for the Falcons, driving 46 yards in nine plays to set up a game-tying field goal, and then quickly orchestrating a 70-yard drive in overtime to secure Atlanta's third win of the season. Cousins put up a franchise-record 509 passing yards, completing 42-of-58 attempts with four touchdowns and one interception.

Expecting a repeat performance of that kind of yardage is unlikely—and honestly, the Falcons would prefer not to need it unless absolutely necessary. A more balanced, modest output of 220-250 passing yards should be sufficient to handle the Buccaneers, provided they can keep the game under control. The real focus for Cousins should be ball security, as turnovers have plagued him recently.

Last week's game against the Seahawks was a prime example, where Cousins' three turnovers proved costly, with two leading directly to scores. He now ranks fourth in the NFL with eight turnovers, and while another in Week 8 wouldn't be surprising, minimizing those mistakes will be crucial to getting the Falcons back in the win column.

Falcons take advantage of beat up Buccaneers, beat them by at least a touchdown

We’ve seen how the NFC South has played out over the past few seasons, with the Buccaneers winning the division with mediocre 8-9 and 9-8 records. Could we be looking at a similar scenario this season? Both the Falcons and Buccaneers would certainly prefer better records, but if Atlanta can’t pull out a victory this weekend, we could be headed toward another year where a sub-.500 or just-over .500 team wins the division.

The Falcons, however, should be eager to avenge their flat performance from last week against Seattle. After being humbled by Seattle, they’ll be chomping at the bit to get back on the field, especially against a division rival. With the Buccaneers nursing injuries and missing key players, this is a prime opportunity for Atlanta to take control. If they can capitalize on a Tampa Bay team licking its wounds, a victory by at least a touchdown seems well within reach.