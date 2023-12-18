The Falcons blew it again in Week 15. This time against the Panthers. Are the usual suspects to blame?

The Atlanta Falcons are just bad. There's no other way to say it after their Week 15 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Going back to last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons were on a two-game winning streak entering the game, their first since the first two weeks of the season. They had seemingly everything in front of them to take control over the NFC South division. Then they blew a late lead and the game to give the advantage to the Buccaneers.

Much was the same on Sunday against the Panthers (2-12), although the weather elements were much worse in an open field Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte, NC than they were in the Falcons' domed Mercedes-Benz Stadium last week. The opponent was much worse as well.

Going into this matchup, no one really wanted to watch it to begin with, as was evident with the crowd, but the rainy weather certainly didn't help matters, nor did it help the scoring in the game. Sunday's NFC South slugfest accounted for only 16 points, six of which came from the Panthers at the top of the fourth quarter then with the game-winning field goal with one second left. The Falcons' only score, which was the only touchdown of the game, came with just under five minutes left in the second quarter.

The Falcons have had the unfortunate case of being dealt bad weather conditions in two out of their last three games, being outside the comfort of their own home. In those games, they've scored just 20 points, going 1-1. But it's clear, weather or not, the offense is still the problem, with an injured-plagued defense being asked to cover for them. But we can't ignore their faults over the last two weeks.

Defense folds late again against Panthers

The Panthers are at the bottom of nearly every offensive category in the league. Going back to last weekend and including Sunday's game against the Falcons, they haven't scored a touchdown in the last two games. But all the Panthers needed was two field goals to win this one.

With 7:35 remaining, the Panthers were able to go 96 yards down the field in 17 plays, allowing Carolina to convert three third-and-short's. It was an impressive, long drive that the Falcons just could not stop, that led to a basic chip shot field goal for the win.

Desmond Ridder throws horrible pick

Of course, you have to remember how the Falcons got into that situation to begin with. On a lengthy drive of their own that started at the 13:32 mark, Atlanta went 51 yards in 11 plays that took 5:57 off the clock. It looked as if the Falcons were about to strengthen their lead, which, in this game, would have been insurmountable for any team to overcome. Then, on a second-and-10 at the Carolina 18-yard-line, Desmond Ridder throws an awful interception that never looked anywhere close to a Falcons receiver, picked off by Xavier Woods at the Carolina 5.

Bijan Robinson fumbles

On the drive before that, the offense had their first turnover on the day, which actually came from their rookie superstar running back, Bijan Robinson. This drive wasn't nearly as long, yet it was about as effective. It only took three plays and one yard of gain in 44 seconds before Robinson fumbled. The biggest issue was where the ball was fumbled and recovered by Carolina, being at the Falcons' 24-yard-line. This obviously ended up being a crucial fumble, as it gave the Panthers three of their nine points needed to win the game.

The Falcons' playoff hopes are likely over

The Falcons let a team that hadn't won since Oct. 29, losing six straight, and one game total, to beat them by just kicking three field goals. Even if by some miracle the Buccaneers or the New Orleans Saints stumble and the Falcons find wins the rest of the way, this team is nowhere near playoff-worthy. With two ugly wins in a row now that diminishes any playoff hopes, you still have to wonder just how secure Arthur Smith's job is at this point.