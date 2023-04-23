Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Atlanta Hawks’ Game 4 matchup with the Boston Celtics is a virtual must-win situation for the East’s No. 7 seed. With the Hawks-Celtics game set for Sunday night, we’ll be making our Hawks Game 4 predictions.

The Hawks gave themselves some life with a 130-122 Game 3 win over the Celtics Friday night. After a pair of one-sided defeats in Boston, Atlanta looked like a live underdog in front of its home crowd. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray played like a dynamic backcourt that could lead the Hawks on a deep playoff run. The guards combined for 57 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists.

There are reasons for the Hawks to be optimistic ahead of Game 4. The old adage says that a series doesn’t start until a team loses on its home floor. Including the playoffs, the Hawks have won close to 60% of their games in Atlanta. Young has gotten better every game against Boston. Celtics guard Marcus Smart is questionable for Game 4.

Will Atlanta tie up the series at 2-2 or fall into a 3-1 series hole? Let’s look at our Hawks Game 4 predictions.

3. Atlanta Hawks G Trae Young will have more field-goal attempts than points

Young was terrific in Game 3, scoring 32 points on 12-of-22 shooting. Unfortunately for the Hawks, it was atypical of Young’s recent playoff career. Since the 2022 playoffs, Young has largely been inefficient in postseason games. There’s a good chance that Game 3 will turn out to be an aberration and Young’s shooting struggles will come back to haunt the Hawks in Game 4.

In Game 1, Young shot 5-of-18 for 16 points. His 9-of-22 performance in Game 2 was better, but still nowhere close to good enough.

Take a look at what Young and the Hawks did in last year’s playoff series with the Miami Heat. In three out of five games, Young was held to 12 points or fewer. He had more shot attempts than points in each of those three contests. The Celtics could make some defensive adjustments that force Young into having another subpar performance.

2. Atlanta Hawks will give up 35 points to Boston Celtics F Jayson Tatum

By his standards, Jayson Tatum hasn’t had a particularly great offensive series. Averages of 27.7 points on 46.3% shooting would be considered a great series for a large majority of players. Tatum averaged 30.1 points in the regular season, and he hasn’t had a single 30-point contest against the Hawks. That could change in Game 4.

Tatum is due for an offensive outburst in Atlanta. The Celtics star had 42 games with at least 30 points in the regular season.

The Hawks ranked 22nd in defensive rating during the regular season. They haven’t been much better in the playoffs. Boston has put up at least 112 points in all three games, increasing its scoring output in each contest.

1. Atlanta Hawks will lose Game 4 by double digits and fall behind the Boston Celtics 3-1 in the series

Sweeping a series is never easy, even for the top championship contenders. Game 3 might end up being the Hawks’ only victory of the 2023 playoffs. Boston is the much better team and presents a difficult matchup for Atlanta.

The Celtics’ 112-99 Game 1 victory was more one-sided than the final score indicates. Atlanta lost by 13 points in Game 2. In six of their last eight playoff games, the Hawks have been defeated by double digits. In the last month of the season, the Hawks only had one winning streak.

The Celtics had the NBA’s best point differential in the regular season. Boston might be the surest best to win the NBA Finals. Look for them to show why in Game 4.