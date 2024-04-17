Several people have compared the NBA Play-in Tournament to March Madness because of its do-or-die format. Piggybacking off that, it is important to remember that momentum can abruptly change during this time of year. The Atlanta Hawks (36-46) have lost their last six games heading into the NBA Play-In Tournament and are barely clinging to life.
Sometimes, though, fortune changes when people least expect. The NC State Wolfpack dropped their final four regular season games before enjoying a storybook and reminiscent run that saw them win the ACC Tournament and reach the Final Four.
Cinderella did not leave her glass slipper in Atlanta, and there is no fairy godmother on this roster. But the Hawks do not need magic to defeat the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. A good night should suffice, even on the road and without multiple key players.
In what should be the pinnacle of the season for these two disappointing teams, motivation will be sky-high in the United Center. For the players competing under these desperate conditions, a standout and triumphant effort could convince management to keep the band together a bit longer.
That is the philosophy each front office has implemented in recent years, and a couple of NBA Play-In Tournament victories could be the excuse they are looking for to justify more of the same. Conversely, a loss might finally force Atlanta to blow everything up.
So, the stakes in this No. 9 vs. 10 game are actually higher than they appear on the surface. We are going to get the microscope out and take a closer look at this squad. It's time to break out our bold predictions for the Hawks' Play-In meeting with the Bulls.
*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Trae Young will dominate on offense
Prognosticating a big game from Trae Young is not typically bold given that he averages 25.5 points per game for his career. Though, it has been a while since fans witnessed the full powers of the man they call Ice Trae.
Even before the three-time All-Star suffered a finger injury and missed six weeks of action, he was struggling with his shooting stroke. Young has not eclipsed 20 points since Feb. 9 (37 in a win versus the Philadelphia 76ers). The drought ends in Chicago.
His defensive limitations are well-documented, and it is obvious he does not mesh well on the court with Dejounte Murray, but the 25-year-old can stun defenses without warning. Young rediscovered his 3-point shot this season (37.3 percent) and continues to be one of the best playmakers in the league today (10.8 assists per game). Although the injury rust is evident, head coach Quin Snyder might be ready to fully unleash the face of the franchise.
Young logged 32 minutes in Atlanta's regular season finale against the Indiana Pacers, which was a 157-115 route, so a big workload could be in order for Wednesday. Assuming the former top-five draft pick is physically comfortable, he could be primed to light up the Bulls for 30-plus points. After all, this is familiar territory for him.
Trae Young knows what it takes to survive the NBA Play-In Tournament and has never been shy about being the team's No. 1 option in crucial spots. He can be streaky from the field, but I believe this talented point guard will find a way to emphatically stamp his mark on this contest.
Clint Capela will give the Bulls fits on the glass
Despite being an annual trade candidate, Clint Capela manages to block out the noise and perform his job at an effective level. His strong defensive presence inside should force the Bulls to adjust, but it is his elite rebounding skills that will be of most use to the Hawks in this matchup.
The Swiss center is always a menace on the glass and led the NBA with a mammoth 14.3 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 campaign. While he is well below that average this year (10.6), Capela has been extremely active in April. He might keep feasting in the Play-In Tournament, as there could be little resistance coming from the other side.
Chicago big man and four-time rebounding champion Andre Drummond is questionable with an ankle injury. His ferocity is likely to be tempered to some degree even if he does suit up, which provides Capela with the perfect opportunity to extend possessions for the Hawks.
He catapulted Atlanta near the top in rebounding (ranks sixth with 44.7 per game) and must be at his best versus the Bulls, especially with Onyeka Okongwu already being ruled out. Clint Capela is up for that challenge.
Hawks will beat the Bulls
Considering my first two predictions, there is only one direction to go when forecasting the outcome of this elimination game. The Hawks will continue to thrive in the NBA Play-In Tournament and earn themselves a stay of execution until Friday.
There are flaws galore on this team, but the bar is set fairly low. A hot shooting night from Trae Young, physicality in the low post and some effort on perimeter defense ought to be enough to pull out a victory. That will not change fans' outlook, of course. This franchise is in disrepair, and a Play-In win hardly counts as a refurbishment.
But before an inevitable rebuild begins in Atlanta, the organization can give its supporters a fun escape and a few more days of relevancy. That is the least it can do after all the unmet expectations. The Hawks take the court at 9:30 p.m. ET.