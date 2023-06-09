Álvaro Morata has committed his future to Atlético Madrid by signing a new contract that will keep him at the club until June 2026,reported by Fabrizio Romano. The deal was reported by Marca and is set to be completed soon after all the necessary documents have been checked.

Morata, the Spanish striker, has been a key player for Atlético Madrid since joining the club. Known for his clinical finishing and intelligent movement, Morata has contributed significantly to the team's success. He has also taken on the responsibility of captaining the Spain national team.

After a loan spell at Juventus, it was confirmed by Atlético Madrid in July 2022 that Morata would be returning to the club. Since his return, he has continued to make a positive impact on the team, showcasing his skills and scoring important goals.

In addition to his contributions on the pitch, Morata has been vocal about social issues in football. On February 22, 2023, he spoke out against racism, condemning the fans who chanted racist insults and calling for them to be banned for life. He emphasized that racism has no place in football and should never be tolerated.

With Morata's contract extension, Atlético Madrid secures the services of a talented and influential player for the long term. The club's fans can look forward to seeing Morata continue to excel on the field and lead the team with his experience and passion.

The news of Morata's contract renewal will undoubtedly bring joy to Atlético Madrid supporters, who can now celebrate the continuation of their successful partnership with the Spanish striker.