Johni Broome got a surprise of a lifetime.

Johni Broome and Auburn basketball had a great Saturday night on the road, as they thumped the Ole Miss Rebels, 91-77. However, many people probably would remember the game for a minor incident on the sidelines involving Broome and legendary actor Morgan Freeman.

Late in regulation of the Auburn basketball Miss showdown, Broome nearly tried to save the ball near the sidelines. A couple of fans helped save Broome from falling over, with Freeman being one of those spectators. Freeman extended his arm and placed his hands on Broome, who swatted the Hollywood icon's hand away perhaps thinking it was an Ole Miss fan trying to get under his skin.

When Broome turned around and knew it was the 86-year-old Freeman behind him, he immediately apologized, as he should.

Johni Broome felt someone grabbing at his jersey and swatted at their hand… It turns out it was Morgan Freeman 🤣 (via @TheFieldOf68)pic.twitter.com/ih2oE1qltQ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 4, 2024

“I thought it was an Ole Miss fan grabbing my jersey and holding onto me,” the Auburn basketball forward said after the game (h/t Richard Silva of the Montgomery Advertiser). “So I got the hand off, then saw who it was.

“I'm a big movie guy; I probably watched one of his movies on the plane coming over here. When I realized it was him, I was like, ‘Oh, my God. I'm a big fan. I'm so sorry.' He said to just keep playing. I came back over there again and said I'm sorry again. He said, ‘You're all good, just keep playing.' Very good guy. Love him,” Broome added.

As for the game itself, Auburn basketball got 15 points from Broome, who shot 7-for-13 from the field and had nine rebounds and seven assists in 25 minutes of solid all-around play. The Tigers shot well from the field, making 54.7 percent of their shots and hit 12 of 27 attempts from behind the arc. After suffering back-to-back losses to the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Mississippi State Bulldogs in late January, the Tigers are gaining steam again with two wins in a row.

With the win, the No. 16 Auburn basketball improved to 18-4 overall in the 2023-24 season and 7-2 in conference play. The Tigers can add more to their success with a big-time matchup on Wednesday at home versus the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide.