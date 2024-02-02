We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Auburn-Ole Miss prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The 16th-ranked Auburn Tigers will head to Mississippi to face the Ole Miss Rebels at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make an Auburn-Ole Miss prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Auburn destroyed Vanderbilt 81-54 in their last game. Significantly, they held a 37-27 halftime lead but blew it all up in the second half. Jaylin Williams led the way with 21 points. Likewise, Denver Jones added 19 points. Johni Broome had 16 points. Also, Chad Baker-Mazara added 11 points.

Auburn shot 44.4 percent from the field, including 38.5 percent from the arc. More importantly, they held Vanderbilt to 26.8 percent from the field, including 23.5 percent from the triples. The Tigers had 21 assists. Furthermore, they won the board battle 41-33. They also had five steals and blocked seven shots.

Mississippi defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 86-82. Ultimately, it was a 39-39 tie at halftime, but they pulled away and never looked back. Jaylen Murray led the way with 21 points and 11 assists. Additionally, Matthew Murrell had 20 points. Jaemyn Brakefield added 10 points. Likewise, TL Caldwell had 18 points off the bench.

The Rebels shot 50.8 percent from the field, including 40 percent from the triples. Furthermore, they won despite losing the board battle 33-24. They also had 12 steals, which helped them force 15 turnovers.

These teams played recently on January 20, 2024. Amazingly, the Tigers destroyed the Rebels 82-59 at home. The Tigers shot 58.2 percent from the field in that game, including 44.4 percent from beyond the arc. Conversely, Ole Miss shot just 36.8 percent in that game, including 23.5 percent from the triples. Auburn has won five in a row in this game. Yet, they are just 27-41 on the road against the Rebels. But Auburn has gone 7-3 over the past 10 games.

‘Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Auburn-Ole Miss Odds

Auburn: -3.5 (-120)

Moneyline:

Ole Miss: +3.5 (-102)

Moneyline:

Over:

Under:

How to Watch Auburn vs. Ole Miss

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn comes into this game with a 13-8 mark against the spread. Furthermore, they are 2-3 on the road against the spread. The Tigers have also gone 6-2 against the spread against conference opponents. Significantly, the Tigers have lost their last two road games.

Broome is their best player, averaging 15.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Subsequently, he has accomplished this by shooting 56.4 percent from the field. Williams has been a solid second option, averaging 12.5 points per game while shooting 60 percent from the field. Also, Baker-Mazara has been good, averaging 9.1 points per game. Aden Holloway has been a good option, with nine points per game. However, he managed just one point against Vanderbilt while shooting 0 for 5.

The biggest problem facing Auburn is the boards. Who will rise to the occasion? They have lost many board battles against their SEC opponents. Likewise, it has contributed to their road woes against their conference. This a day-and-night team when it comes to playing at home and on the road. The Tigers have not won on the road since January 17, when they defeated Vanderbilt.

Auburn will cover the spread if Broome can have a big day. Also, the Tigers need to win the board battle to steal this one on the road.

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss comes into this game with a 12-9 record against the spread. Moreover, they are 8-5 against the spread at home. The Rebels are 0-2 against the spread against ranked teams. Yet, they are also 5-3 against the spread against their conference rivals.

Murrell is probably the best player on the court. Significantly, he is averaging 16.7 points per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Allen Flanigan is their second-best option, with 15 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. However, he managed just five points in his last game and is now shooting just 41.6 percent from the field. Murray is averaging 15 points per game. Meanwhile, Brakefield is averaging 11.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He is also shooting 47.2 percent from the field.

Ole Miss has to overcome their struggles against ranked opponents. They completely flopped against Auburn two weeks ago. Therefore, they need to bounce back with some better shooting.

Ole Miss will cover the spread if Murrell can take over. Then, they need to dominate the boards and take down Auburn.

Final Auburn-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

Auburn is the ranked team. However, they are a much different team on the road than they are at home. Expect Ole Miss to keep it close. The Rebels cover the spread and prevent Auburn from winning big as this game goes down to the last minute.

Final Auburn-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss +3.5 (-102)