Following a 21-14 loss to the Cal Golden Bears, Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze has some tough decisions to make about his quarterback moving forward, via Dan Morrison of On3.

“It’s really hard to not play a young man, whether it’s Payton or whoever, that consistently is the best performer in practice over and over and over again,” Freeze said. “However, you have to carry that over in games.”

Although the defeat doesn't seem too bad, it was an ugly loss. Auburn starting quarterback Payton Thorne had a less-than-stellar- performance, completing 14-for-27 passes for 165 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. He didn't receive much help from his offensive lineman, as Thorne was sacked hard four times. He had the wind knocked out of him on one of his sacks.

Even with the shaky performances, Freeze has mentioned that Thorne has been the best quarterback in practice. However, that success hasn't translated to games thus far. In Auburn's opener against Alabama A&M, Thorne completed 13-of-21 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns. His backup, redshirt freshman Hank Brown completed three of his five passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

What decision will Auburn football, Hugh Freeze make on the QB situation?

The Auburn football program will have to make a decision fast. Fans have raved about Brown ever since the 2023 Music City Bowl, where he showed out. Brown completed 7-of-9 passes for 132 yards and even passed redshirt sophomore Holden Geriner in the depth and became the No. 2 behind Thorne.

Freeze mentioned the lack of a consistent offensive line, which doesn't help Thorne's case in being truly effective. Regardless, the Auburn football head coach acknowledged how well Brown ran the run-pass option scheme (RPO) in the 73-3 Week 1 thrashing of Alabama A&M.

Brown's effectiveness and ability to run with his legs is truly impressive. Despite the potential, Thorne is the most knowledgeable of the system with being in the Auburn system for six years. Still, Freeze is taking a day-by-day approach to handling who will be the signal-caller for the Tigers moving forward.

“I mean, could it? Yes,” Freeze said. “Do I think I want to see how the week goes before I decide that? Yes. I want to see how the week goes and see how everybody responds to what is on the tape.”

Auburn will look to get its quarterback situation before conference play begins. In the meantime, they'll prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday.