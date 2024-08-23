As people are putting the final touches on their predictions for the upcoming Auburn football season, one has to wonder how different this iteration of the team is compared to last season. Tigers quarterback Hank Brown, who was just announced as the backup to starter Payton Thorne, spoke to 247 Sports and was candid in speaking about the variations between the program last year heading into this season.

Brown is looking to make a name for himself with the Tigers as he showed a spurt during the Music City Bowl game against Maryland in his first appearence where he completed seven of nine pass attempts for 132 yards. The redshirt freshman is a part of the Auburn football team who has been hot on the recruiting trail this offseason as Brown would say “it's 100 percent different” in how this year feels different than before.

“It's 100 percent different, it's night and day difference and this is the only two years of college football I have seen,” Brown said. “It's not like I have seen a ton, but from last year to this year it's completely different, it's really cool to be able to see the trajectory we're on and how it just feels good in the locker room. The vibes are high. I'm excited for what we can do this year.”

Auburn football's Hank Brown talks physical and mental difference

For him especially, the program could see Brown as the future of the team at the quarterback as the Nashville, Tennessee native was a three-star player per 247 Sports. He would talk about the physical and mental difference he has gone though between the two seasons where the staff including Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze has been developing him.

“I think the physical difference is definitely big, but I think mentally it has been a lot different too,” Brown said. “Just being able to be developed by coach (Kent) Austin and just learn the way his mind works, as well as coach Freeze. Just learning the way he's going to call this offense. It has been huge. I think physically and mentally it has been important. What they do an incredible job of is development.”

How Hank Brown is preparing for the Auburn football season as backup

Brown was told earlier this week that he would be the backup signal-caller, beating out others on the roster like redshirt sophomore Holden Geriner and true freshman Walker White. He has instilled the mindset that the young quarterback is preparing to be the starter as it can be “one play away” before his name is called.

“When I was told, I was with (quarterback coach) Kent Austin, and he let me know. I've talked to coach Freeze since. They were just telling me that I need to be ready, and that the coaches had agreed that I had a good camp and graded out well,” Brown said. “Ultimately, they are going to prepare me like I'm going to be the starter. I want to continue to just work hard and continue to listen to what they're telling me to do.”

“It's huge, it's very important,” Brown continued. “It's definitely not my end goal, but it is a start. I think it's definitely the best for where I'm headed. It's big and more motivating to work harder.”

The Auburn football team starts the season Saturday, August 31 against Alabama A&M.