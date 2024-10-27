Auburn football were not going to be denied against Kentucky on Saturday. Auburn got their first win in five games and their first SEC victory in a 24-10 comeback win against the Wildcats. Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter had a legendary performance that led Auburn to the victory.

Hunter had a career-best performance on 23 carries. He had three rushes of 40 or more yards, including a 45-yard touchdown that solidified the victory in the fourth quarter. Hunter's 278 rushing yards were the fourth most in a game in Auburn football history.

Hunter explained what drove his historic performance after the game.

“To be honest, I got tired of losing,” Hunter said. “I told Coach, I said we're going to find a way to win this game. It don't matter how we do it or how it gets done, we're going to find a way. I try to play my hardest for my teammates and coaches. I try to give my all every play I got, I tried to take advantage of my opportunities that I got today, and I tried to wear 'em out.”

Next up for Auburn is a home game against Vanderbilt where Hunter can attempt a repeat performance.

Auburn football's Jarquez Hunter outperforms Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeanty with historic performance

Jarquez Hunter played so well that he eclipsed a Heisman trophy contender.

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is one of a handful of players vying for the Heisman trophy. Jeanty currently has 159 carries for 1,376 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 8.7 yards per carry. That's enough to get Heisman voters' attention.

However, Hunter's performance against Kentucky surpasses even Jeanty's season best. Jeanty previously held the best performance of the season with 267 rushing yards against Georgia Southern.

Now Hunter holds that honor with 278 rushing yards, a mark that is unlikely to be surpassed this season.

But who knows, maybe Hunter or Jeanty could have an even more impressive performance in the final weeks of the 2024 season.