The 2024 Heisman Trophy conversation has essentially become a two-man race with two months remaining. Both Ashton Jeanty of Boise State and Travis Hunter of Colorado have led their own campaigns both on and off the field, though the former prefers to let his game do most of the talking.

Jeanty sat down with the YouTuber Donald De La Haye, better known as ‘Deestroying,' in a video released ahead of his Week 9 game against UNLV to discuss his current season. De La Haye asked Jeanty for his thoughts on Hunter's recent comments regarding he Heisman race, prompting the Boise State running back to give his humble response.

“Kudos to Travis, he ballin' for real,” Jeanty said. “He's doing some stuff we ain't never seen nobody do. Personally, I don't take no offense to [his comments]. He's just speaking his opinion. For me, what I've been doing hasn't been done in 36, 37 years, so that's something special. If I keep that up and break a record that's been around for 36 years, I feel like you can't really compete with that.”

Expand Tweet

Jeanty's comments were a response to Hunter saying that if he had as many touches as his rival, he would have more yards. Hunter's Heisman appeal instead comes from his two-way play style as both an elite cornerback and wide receiver.

Meanwhile, Jeanty has already racked up 1,248 rushing yards on 126 carries through six games in 2024. He has led Boise State to a 5-1 start to the year while averaging an unfathomable 9.9 yards per carry.

Boise State's Week 9 road task

After traveling to Hawaii in Week 7, Boise State received a bye in Week 8 before its return to action. In its third Mountain West conference game of the year, the Broncos go back on the road to Nevada to take on UNLV.

In its first seven games, UNLV has gone through a wild quarterback change but has not skipped a beat. The Rebels are 6-1 to begin the year, taking first place in the Mountain West. However, the presence of Jeanty still has the unstoppable Boise State offense favored to win the game by all sportsbooks.

In the team's most recent game against Hawaii, Jeanty recorded his third 200-yard game of the year. The 20-year-old single-handedly beat down the Rainbow Warriors by taking 31 carries for 217 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.