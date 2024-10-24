ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Auburn-Kentucky prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Auburn-Kentucky.

This game is the Misery Bowl. It's a battle of two teams which are having brutally and ruthlessly awful seasons, swimming in disappointment and underachievement. Hugh Freeze is being paid a ton of money by Auburn to go 0-4 in the SEC. This is Freeze's second season. Year 1 was understandably rocky, as Freeze took over for Bryan Harsin and inherited a mess he needed to clean up. It wasn't supposed to be a smooth ride in Freeze's first season on The Plains, but Year 2 was supposed to bring about substantial improvements.

Not only have those improvements not emerged, but one could say Auburn has regressed. When a team is 0-4 in its conference entering the final weekend of October, it becomes easy to claim that regression is the reality of the situation.

Freeze did not upgrade at quarterback in the transfer portal, and he is paying a very steep price for his stubborn insistance that Payton Thorne could be the answer for him under center this season. Thorne was definitely not the guy, and now Auburn is stuck with an offense that can't go anywhere. The Tigers are coming off a wrenching loss to Missouri in which they controlled the game for the first 50 minutes but lost the plot in the final 10. Auburn was up 17-6 in the fourth quarter and was in full command, but Mizzou scrambled down the stretch for a late 21-17 win.

It is no better at Kentucky right now. Coach Mark Stoops — like Freeze at Auburn — is paid very, very handsomely, and yet the Wildcats are 1-4 in the SEC after losing to hot seat coach Billy Napier and the rest of the Florida Gators. Kentucky has lost to Florida, Vanderbilt, and South Carolina this season. UK has been better than each of those three programs over the past several seasons, but not in 2024. Stoops has a bad offense and a mediocre defense. Usually, he at least has a defense which can compensate for the limitations of his offense, but not this season. It will be fascinating to see if UK can get healthy against Auburn, or if Big Blue's misery will run even deeper in this game.

Why Auburn Could Cover The Spread/Win

Is Kentucky's offense anywhere close to being good enough to win this game? It's hard to see how it is. UK has struggled on offense against South Carolina's defense, Vanderbilt's defense, Florida's defense, and other less-than-great defenses. Auburn's defense is not markedly worse. How will Kentucky score enough to win this game in which the point spread is under a field goal?

Why Kentucky Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Wildcats aren't good, but Auburn is simply worse. The Tigers are 0-4 in the SEC for a reason, and it's going to be 0-5 after this game. Kentucky's defense isn't excellent, but it can certainly smother an Auburn offense which is stuck and has not shown it can perform well in high-pressure situations.

Final Auburn-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Kentucky, but if you saw Auburn-Missouri last week, you know that betting on an Auburn game in any direction is a wild ride if the opponent is not clearly superior. Just pass on this one.

Final Auburn-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Kentucky -2.5