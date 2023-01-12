Justin Rogers, a 4-star Kentucky Wildcats football defensive lineman who entered the transfer portal, is saying in the SEC, as he announced on Twitter that he is committing to the Auburn Tigers.

As Max Olson of The Athletic notes, Rogers was one of the best defensive lineman available in the transfer portal. The former no. 52 overall recruit in the 2020 class, the ex-Kentucky football nose guard has two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-3, 336-pound lineman played just 13 games in his first two seasons, but had a strong campaign as a junior, posting career-best marks in tackles, 35, while registering 11 pressures from his interior defensive line position.

That breakthrough made Justin Rogers’ transfer one of the more interesting storylines to monitor. Rogers was reportedly considering other top SEC programs, such as Alabama and LSU, according to 247 Sports.

That makes this a massive addition for first-year Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze.

The Tigers defense could do with an overhaul, given that they allowed just under 400 yards of total offense and 29.5 points per game.

In a loaded SEC, that simply won’t do. Justin Rogers figures to help both against the run and the pass for Auburn football.

Things seem to be looking up for the Tigers, who are coming off of a 5-7 season but have quickly retooled the roster through the transfer portal.

With several days left until the transfer portal officially closes, it will be interesting to see if the Auburn Tigers- and Kentucky football- have any further additions they’d like to make.