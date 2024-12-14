Auburn football is losing another quarterback to the transfer portal. The Tigers have been busy with the sport's most important position this offseason. Head coach Hugh Freeze has already added former 5-star recruit Jackson Arnold from Oklahoma. The move certifies who Auburn's starting quarterback will be next year. The Tigers already lost former backup QB Hank Brown to the portal, and Walker White is set to leave Hugh Freeze's program as well.

According to College Sports Business and Transfer Portal Reporter for On3 Pete Nakos, the freshman will enter his name into the portal. The former 4-star prospect is a dual-threat quarterback out of Little Rock, Arkansas. Walker will leave an Auburn program that needs to improve significantly in 2025 for Hugh Freeze's sake.

Hugh Freeze's future relies on Jackson Arnold's development

The Hugh Freeze era in Auburn has gotten off to a slow start so far. The Tigers have gone 6-7 and 5-7 in their two years under the head coach. The two straight losing seasons have put Freeze on the hot seat leading into year 3. While it's not the sole culprit, Auburn has had uneven quarterback play over the past two years.

Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne has led the offense for the Tigers, throwing for 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions. While those stats are solid, the fifth-year has had some tough performances, such as the four-interception affair against Cal. In the vaunted SEC, the Tigers will need to be more consistent and explosive in the position to contend among the best. Jackson Arnold definitely has the upside to elevate the Auburn offense. However, Hugh Freeze will need to rebuild his new quarterback's confidence.

Arnold had a very trying first year as the starting quarterback at Oklahoma. The sophomore threw for twelve touchdowns and four interceptions but only put up a QBR that ranks 88th in the FBS. In addition, the Sooners ranked last in passing yards per game in the SEC at 167.6. That average was more than twelve yards less than the second-last-place team in the conference.

Overall, Jackson Arnold is a tremendous talent at the quarterback position. His presence at Oklahoma is one of the reasons Dillon Gabriel transferred to Oregon. Brent Venables has been criticized for that quarterback controversy throughout this year, especially considering that Gabriel is now in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Arnold needs to remind the nation of his special talent in 2025. Should he fail to do so, Hugh Freeze's days at Auburn University could be numbered.