In a saga that only took a few weeks, former Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold has a new home: the Plains. Reports broke on Saturday morning that Arnold has elected to join the Auburn football program. This is a big pickup for head coach Hugh Freeze, who had a tough third season leading the Tigers. Arnold is a former five-star prospect from the 2023 class, with a 98.94 rating from on3.

“BREAKING: Former Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold has signed with Auburn, @on3sports has learned,” posted On3's Hayes Fawcett on X, formerly Twitter. “One of the Top QBs in the portal. Was ranked as a Five-Star Plus+ Recruit in the '23 class.”

With Arnold in tow, the Auburn football program could potentially now have a quarterback that can lead them back into contention. Freeze's offense has struggled without a good signal caller. Arnold did have his ups and downs in his lone starting season in Norman, but the talent is still very apparent. Can he be the best Auburn quarterback since former Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton?

Jackson Arnold, Auburn football could take next step together

In his first two seasons on the Plains, Freeze is 11-14. This includes a 5-7 mark for this season, which was certainly an up and down affair for the Auburn football program. Quarterback Payton Thorne was better in his second campaign with the team, throwing for over 2,700 yards and 21 touchdowns. He did deal with a shoulder injury for a bit but ended the year with three strong performances. Yet, his time with the Tigers is ending due to his impending graduation.

Arnold now comes in as the possible heir apparent. He has experience starting, as evidenced by his 10 starts for the Sooners this past season. He had flashes of dominance, as well as low points, as to be expected for any first-time starting quarterback in college. Now he'll be going to a system in which he could certainly take the next step in his career.

Freeze and the offensive coaching staff will try their best to get him to his full potential. If Arnold can improve upon his play this year and continue to develop, then this could be a move that benefits both sides. If not, then Freeze might find himself out of a job. If that happens? Well, then the Tigers will once again fall behind in a conference that is rapidly leaving them behind.