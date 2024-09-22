Jackson Arnold's first appearance on the big stage as Oklahoma's full-time starting quarterback went about as badly as it could have. The former five-star recruit completed just 7-of-16 passes for 54 yards and one ugly interception, and he lost two fumbles as well. Head coach Brent Venables benched Arnold for Michael Hawkins Jr. late in the first half.

After the game, Oklahoma superfan Skip Bayless voiced his displeasure with Arnold's performance, while adding that the Sooners likely could have kept Dillon Gabriel in Norman if they wanted to.

“I'm told that Dillon Gabriel wanted to stay at Oklahoma for his final year,” Bayless said on X, formerly Twitter. “I have no idea how much Oregon, Phil Knight offered him, but I'm told that Oklahoma said no to Dillon Gabriel because they said yes to Jackson Arnold… Now I've seen Jackson Arnold for four games including tonight's Tennessee game. I don't see any feel for playing the position. I don't see consistent accuracy which can be lethal for a quarterback. I'm starting to think my Oklahoma Sooners made a huge mistake.”

The Oklahoma offense moved the ball much better with Hawkins Jr. behind center, but it was too little, too late for Venables and company. Tennessee had jumped all over them and had a 19-3 lead by the time the quarterback change was made, and the Vols hung on for a comfortable 25-15 victory.

Oklahoma now has a quarterback controversy on their hands as they enter the meat of the SEC schedule. The Sooners will be back in action next Saturday on the road against Auburn before taking a bye week to prepare for the Red River Rivalry against No. 1 Texas. It remains to be seen whether it will be Arnold or Hawkins taking snaps for Oklahoma moving forward, but it hasn't been a pretty start to the season for the former highly-touted recruit.