By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall became the latest name to enter the transfer portal when he announced his decision this past Monday. McCall, a three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year award winner and the best quarterback in Chanticleers history, was reportedly set for a visit with the Auburn football program.

But McCall shockingly backtracked, reportedly canceling his visit, sources told On3 Sports’ Jeffrey Lee.

“A source close to the former Coastal Carolina quarterback shared the information with Lee that the trip to Auburn is being canceled. However, the individual did not reveal the reason for the cancellation.”

No reason was given for Grayson McCall’s visit cancellation. The talented signal-caller threw for 8,019 passing yards with 78 touchdowns against just eight interceptions, adding an additional 1,053 yards and 16 scores on the ground.

If it’s not Auburn football, Grayson McCall will undoubtedly have plenty of suitors in the transfer portal.

Meanwhile, while nothing has been ruled out, it seems like Auburn football will have to move on to their next quarterback target in the transfer portal.

The program reportedly had former NC State quarterback Devin Leary come in for a visit on Friday.

With Grayson McCall and Leary, it’s clear that the Auburn football program is looking to start the Hugh Freeze era off quickly with an experienced hand at quarterback.

Whether or not the Tigers will be able to get anyone to sign on is another thing.

One thing is for sure. The transfer portal is only just getting started.