Auburn looks to continue their long winning streak as they face South Carolina. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Auburn-South Carolina prediction and pick.

Auburn comes into the game sitting at 14-1 on the year. They opened the year 7-0, with wins over Houston, Iowa State, and North Carolina in that streak. They would have their first loss of the year to break that streak, as Auburn fell to Duke 84-78. Since then, they have won another seven straight, including a win over Purdue. Last time out, they faced Texas. Auburn led most of the game, but Texas attempted a comeback. They would fall short though, with Auburn winning 87-82.

Meanwhile, South Carolina is 10-5 on the year. They opened up the year 3-3, including a loss to North Florida, but then would go on a run. South Carolina won seven straight games but has since lost two in a row. First, it was a loss to Mississippi State, as they were dominated 85-50. It would not go much better against Alabama in their last game, with Alabama winning the game 88-68.

Auburn and South Carolina have faced 46 times in their history. Auburn leads the all-time series 29-17.

How to Watch Auburn vs. South Carolina

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn is ranked second in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit first in offensive efficiency while sitting 18th in defensive efficiency. Auburn has been great on offense this year. They are fourth in the nation in points per game, while sitting third in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are first in assist-to-turnover ratio, and fourth in assists in the nation.

Johni Broome leads the way in scoring, rebounds, assists, and blocks for Auburn. He comes into the game with 18.7 points per game, while having 11.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.7 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Chaney Johnson. Johnson is scoring 10.1 points per game this year while adding 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists this year.

In the backcourt, Chad Baker-Mazara leads the way. He is second on the team in points while leading the team in steals. Baker-Mazara has 13 points per game, with 1.2 steals per game. He also brings in 3.6 rebounds and adds 2.8 assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Tahaad Pettiford. Pettiford has 11 points per game, this year while adding 1.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Finally, Denver Jones adds 10.9 points per game, one of six players on the team averaging over ten points per game.

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Carolina is ranked 81st in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit 115th in offensive efficiency while sitting 70th in defensive efficiency. South Carolina is led by their defense this year. They are 77th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 94th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, opponents average just 11.3 assists per game against South Carolina, 52nd in the nation.

Collin Murray-Boyles leads South Carolina in scoring and rebounding this year. He is scoring 15.8 points per game this year while adding 9.4 rebounds per game this year. Further, he is assing 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Nick Pringle. Pringle is scoring 10.4 points per game but adds 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game on the season.

In the backcourt, Jamarii Thomas leads the way. He is scoring 12.1 points per game while adding 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. His total of 3.5 assists per game this year leads the team. He is joined in the backcourt by Jacobi Wright. Wright is scoring 8.8 points per game while adding 1.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Final Auburn-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

Auburn has been one of the best teams in the nation this year. They have not only been great on offense, but the defense has been solid as well. While they are fourth in the nation in points per game, they are also 43rd in opponent points per game, while sitting 15th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, South Carolina is just 172nd in points per game and 164th in effective field goal percentage. Turnovers will also be a factor in this game. Auburn is fourth in the nation in turnovers per game, while South Carolina is 130th. Finally, Notre Dame is top 40 in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentages, while South Carolina is outside the top 100 on both. Take Auburn in this one.

Final Auburn-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: Auburn -16.5 (-102)