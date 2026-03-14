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NBA Saturday continues in the Western Conference as we're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this next matchup. The Denver Nuggets (41-26) will take on the Los Angeles Lakers (41-25) in the third and final game of their 1-1 season series. Check our NBA odds series for the Nuggets-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets are fifth in the Western Conference following their impressive 136-131 win over the San Antonio Spurs. They're 5-5 over their last 10 games but they've won four of their last six and have some momentum to build upon coming into this tilt as the favorites.

The Los Angeles Lakers are fourth in the West after beating the Chicago Bulls 142-130 for their fourth-straight win. They've won seven of their last eight games and look to overtake the Nuggets in the West by winning this series 2-1 and preserving their lead.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds

Denver Nuggets: -2.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 242.5 (-110)

Under: 242.5 (-110)

Nuggets vs. Lakers Key Injuries

Denver: Aaron Gordon (hamstring – Probable) / Jamal Murray (ankle – Probable) / Peyton Watson (hamstring – OUT)

Los Angeles: Jaxson Hayes (back – OUT) / Maxi Kleber (back – OUT)

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Los Angeles Lakers have gone 22-12 at home this season. The Denver Nuggets are 23-13 on the road.

The Nuggets have gone 31-14 as favorites. The Lakers are 10-16 as the underdogs.

The Lakers are 37-29 ATS overall, 20-14 ATS at home. The Nuggets are 38-29 ATS overall, 23-13 ATS on the road.

The Nuggets are 6-4 outright in their last 10 games against the Lakers. The Lakers are 7-3 ATS in those games.

The Nuggets are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

The Lakers are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in 14 of Denver's last 20 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of the Lakers' last seven games.

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Keys to Nuggets vs. Lakers Matchup

Meeting for their final rubber match of the Regular Season until they likely see each other in the playoffs, this third meeting with the series tied 1-1 could be more important than just another game for both of these teams. The Nuggets won the last meeting in Denver convincingly 120-113 and come into this game with a ton of confidence having just beaten the San Antonio Spurs 136-131. During this matchup, we've seen both Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic take the reigns for their team in trying to win this close rivalry.

Nikola Jokic has been playing out of his mind over the last month and their last game against the Spurs saw him notch another monstrous 31 points, 20 rebounds, and 12 assists. This time around, a triple-double may be more difficult as he'll be on tired legs and having to keep up with the scoring of Luka Doncic, so expect Jokic to be much more aggressive in scoring buckets this time around.

Jamal Murray has also been integral to their recent wins, despite not being 100% and playing on a hobbled ankle. He was especially clutch against the Spurs with a game-high 39 points and did a great job finding his rhythm from the mid-range early. If Murray can continue putting up these kinds of numbers, especially with Jokic turning in triple-doubles and Aaron Gordon potentially out for this game, the Nuggets should have a solid chance to cover the spread and win this game on the road.

The Lakers, however, have gotten hot in their own right and with four-straight wins, we're seeing a version much more aligned to what they looked like at the beginning of the season. Even in situations without LeBron James, the Lakers have been able to make due behind huge nights from Doncic and Austin Reaves, so expect them to continue leading the charge while James focused on passing and rebounding in the meantime.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

The Lakers have been one of the league's best home teams this season and they'll have an opportunity to seal this series with a win at home here. The Nuggets are also hot, however, and after just beating the San Antonio Spurs in a thriller, it'll be interesting to see where their energy levels are at ahead of this game.

The Lakers should be able to get out to a fast start at home as Luka Doncic has been the league's best player in the first quarter. He's averaging over 11 PPG in first quarters alone, so don't be surprised if the Nuggets are slightly playing catch-up throughout the majority of this game.

Nevertheless, the Nuggets have been a great team in the first half and given their depth, they should be able to pull out another win against this Lakers squad. Let's roll with the Nuggets to cover as the total hits under as well.

Final Nuggets-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -2.5 (-110); UNDER 242.5 (-110)