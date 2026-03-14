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We're back with another betting prediction and pick for NBA Saturday as we head to the Eastern Conference for this next tilt. The Washington Wizards (16-49) take on the Boston Celtics (43-23) as the Celtics lead 2-0 and look to sweep. Check our NBA odds series for the Wizards-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Washington Wizards are fourteenth in the Eastern Conference standings, most recently falling 136-131 to the Orlando Magic in overtime. It marked their tenth-consecutive loss as they hope to break out from one of the league's longest losing streaks as the underdogs.

The Boston Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference following their last 104-102 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. They've uncharacteristically lost three of their last five games, but have a chance to close this series sweep at home with a win to break their two-game losing streak.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Wizards vs. Celtics Odds

Washington Wizards: +19.5 (-110)

Boston Celtics: -19.5 (-110)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

Wizards vs. Celtics Key Injuries

Washington: Sharife Cooper (anke – Questionable) / Anthony Davis (finger – OUT) / Kyshawn George (elbow – OUT) / Cam Whitmore (shoulder – OUT) / D'Angelo Russell (not with team)

Boston: Baylor Scheierman (ankle – Probable) / Derrick White (knee – Probable) / Nikola Vucevic (finger – OUT)

Wizards vs. Celtics Betting Trends

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The Boston Celtics are 21-10 at home this season. The Washington Wizards are 5-27 on the road.

The Celtics have gone 34-13 as betting favorites. The Wizards are 14-46 as underdogs.

The Celtics are 39-27 ATS overall, 16-15 ATS at home. The Wizards are 27-38 ATS overall, 11-21 ATS on the road.

The Celtics are 10-0 outright, 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games against the Wizards.

The Wizards are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

The Celtics are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Washington's last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Boston's last seven games.

Keys to Wizards vs. Celtics Matchup

The Celtics have owned this matchup this season, winning by massive margins of 136-107 and 146-101. Jaylen Brown and Derrick White both notched 30+ point scoring nights and lead the Celtics in two of their team's higher scoring games all season. This time around, Jayson Tatum and Brown will both be available as this wide betting spread comes as no surprise. The Wizards really haven't had any answers for the Celtics and it's tough to imagine a scenario where they can pull out an upset with Tatum on the floor this time around.

While both blowouts came early in the season, not much has looked up for the Wizards in terms of notching wins on their record. They've lost eight-straight games on the road heading into this one and the Celtics really haven't struggled much when looking at the last 10 meetings against Washington. Trae Young will be the main difference in the Wizards' lineup during this final meeting, so expect him to lead their scoring attack along with former No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr in the paint.

Jayson Tatum continues to be on a strict minutes restriction and was actually held out during their last game against Oklahoma City. This should be the case moving forward as the training staff will constantly be monitoring his achilles, but he should be good for at least 20 points despite the 27-minute cap, especially returning from a game's rest. Jaylen Brown, of course, thrived with 34 points and the ball in his hands during the final possessions, something we've grown accustomed to seeing most of the season.

The Wizards have also seen flashes of potential from Bilal Coulibaly on the defensive side of the ball, strengthening their ability in the paint to shut down dominant centers. However, the Wizards are still allowing the second-most points to opponents (123.0 PPG) and the Celtics rank among the top offenses in the league. Following their last loss in the final seconds against OKC, the Celtics will be determined to get one back in the win column at the Wizards' expense.

Wizards vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

This head-to-head series hasn't been close all season and the Celtics have won their last 10-straight games against the Wizards in convincing fashion. The Wizards have also lost eight-straight on the road and will be avoiding an 11th-straight loss, so there isn't much suggesting the Wizards can pull out an upset against the No. 2-seed in the East.

Furthermore, Jayson Tatum is back in the lineup and slowly getting back to his All-NBA self while players like Payton Pritchard continue the momentum they've built for themselves all season. Let's roll with the Celtics to cover the wide spread at home as nothing really suggests that this game should be a close one.

Final Wizards-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -19.5 (-110)