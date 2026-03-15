ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

NBA Sunday continues in the Western Conference as we're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this next matchup. The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-26) will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (52-15) in the fourth and final game of their season series, where Minnesota leads 2-1. Check our NBA odds series for the Timberwolves-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Timberwolves sit sixth in the Western Conference following a 127-117 victory over the Golden State Warriors. They are 6-4 over their last 10 outings, but they are just 1-3 in their last four games as they head into this critical matchup looking to close the gap in the standings.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have a stranglehold on the top seed in the West after winning their seventh game in a row, outlasting the Boston Celtics 104-102. They an incredible 9-1 record across their last 10 matchups and will aim to defend their home court, knowing a win here ties the season series and builds a comfortable cushion atop of the conference.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves +9.5 (-118)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -9.5 (-102)

Over: 226.5 (-108)

Under: 226.5 (-112)

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Key Injuries

Minnesota: N/A

Oklahoma City: Isaiah Hartenstein (calf – Questionable) / Branden Carlson (back – Questionable) / Jalen Williams (hamstring – Questionable)

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Oklahoma City Thunder have gone 28-6 at home this season. The Minnesota Timberwolves are 19-14 on the road.

The Thunder have gone 51-13 as favorites. The Timberwolves are 5-9 as the underdogs.

The Thunder are 31-36 ATS overall, 15-20 ATS at home. The Timberwolves are 27-39 ATS overall, 13-19 ATS on the road.

The Thunder are 5-0 outright in their last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Thunder's last five games.

Article Continues Below

Keys to Timberwolves vs. Thunder Matchup

Meeting for a crucial late-season clash, this matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder could be more important than just another game for both Western Conference heavyweights. During this budding rivalry, we've seen both Anthony Edwards and Gilgeous-Alexander consistently take the reins for their respective teams.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been playing out of his mind against Minnesota, averaging 35 PPG against them this season. Expect Gilgeous-Alexander to be much more aggressive in drawing fouls and finding his mid-range spots to generate offense and keep his dominant ways going.

Chet Holmgren has also been integral to Oklahoma City's success, despite battling larger traditional centers in the paint. He has been especially clutch as a rim protector and does a great job finding his rhythm from three-point range early. If Holmgren continues putting up these numbers alongside his superstar point guard, the Thunder should have a solid chance to cover the spread and win at home.

The Timberwolves, however, have the physical tools to keep pace in this heavyweight showdown showing they can best the top-seeded Thunder with back-to-back wins in their two recent head-to-head matchups. Minnesota makes do behind explosive nights from Edwards and elite rim protection from Rudy Gobert and stifling team defense. Expect Edwards to continue leading the charge while Gobert focuses on rebounding and locking down the paint in the meantime.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

Clashing for the final time this regular season, this pivotal matchup between the Timberwolves and Thunder carries massive implications for the Western Conference playoff picture. Minnesota took the last meeting with a stifling defensive effort, entering this contest with immense confidence after a dominant victory over Golden State. Throughout this closely contested series, Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have traded explosive scoring runs to keep their respective offenses afloat.

Anthony Edwards has been playing brilliant basketball lately, recently hanging a dominant 42 points and eight rebounds against the Warriors. Finding driving lanes against Chet Holmgren will be notably tougher, so expect Edwards to rely heavily on his pull-up jumper to set the tone early.

Rudy Gobert remains the absolute anchor for Minnesota, controlling the glass and altering shots at a staggering rate. If Gobert can avoid foul trouble against a quick Thunder lineup, the Timberwolves will possess a tremendous interior edge to help cover the road spread.

The Thunder, however, are surging with incredible momentum as they ride a crucial winning streak toward the postseason. With Gilgeous-Alexander dissecting defenses and collective efforts from the supporting cast providing crucial secondary scoring, expect Oklahoma City to push the pace aggressively to secure this vital home victory to cover the spread in the season series finale.

Final Timberwolves-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -9.5 (-102); Under 226.5 (-112)