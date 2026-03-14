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NBA Saturday is in full swing as we bring you our betting predictions and pick for this cross-conference showdown to begin the slate. The Charlotte Hornets (34-33) visit the San Antonio Spurs (48-18) as the Hornets seek an unlikely season sweep against the Spurs. Check our NBA odds series for the Hornets-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Charlotte Hornets are currently tenth in the Eastern Conference, beating the Sacramento Kings 117-109 their last time out. They've quietly gone 8-2 over their last 10 games and are firmly in the mix for the East's play-in tournament as they search for their second win over the Spurs this season.

The San Antonio Spurs are second in the Western Conference, 3.5 games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder following their last 136-131 loss to the Denver Nuggets. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak as they've won 17 of their last 20 games and continue keeping the Thunder honest atop the standings.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Hornets vs. Spurs Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +5.5 (-108)

San Antonio Spurs: -5.5 (-112)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

Hornets vs. Spurs Key Injuries

Charlotte: Ryan Kalkbrenner (illness – Probable) / Coby White (heel – Probable) / Liam McNeeley (ankle – OUT) / Tidjane Salaun (calf – OUT)

San Antonio: Dylan Harper (calf – Questionable) / Victor Wembanyama (ankle – Questionable)

Hornets vs. Spurs Betting Trends

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The San Antonio Spurs have gone 25-7 at home this season. The Charlotte Hornets are 20-16 on the road.

The Spurs have gone 37-12 as betting favorites. The Hornets are 16-28 as underdogs.

The Spurs are 38-29 ATS overall, 19-13 ATS at home. The Hornets are 41-26 ATS overall, 22-14 ATS on the road.

The Hornets are 9-1 outright, 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against the Spurs.

The Hornets are 3-0 outright, 3-0 ATS in their last 3 games against the Spurs.

The Spurs are 13-5 ATS over their last 18 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Charlotte's last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in four of San Antonio's last five games.

Keys to Hornets vs. Spurs Matchup

The Charlotte Hornets will have the unlikely chance of sweeping the San Antonio Spurs on the season, winning the previous meeting 111-106 in Charlotte and largely owning the Spurs in the last 10 meetings against the two sides. While the Spurs have been able to dominate teams like the Thunder, Nuggets, and Pistons all season, their kryptonite continues to be the Charlotte Hornets and their multifaceted attack on offense. With Victor Wembanyama potentially missing this game as well, the Hornets could be in a great spot to continue their success over the Spurs.

Not only do the Hornets' have the Spurs' number, but they've won eight of their last 10 games and saw LaMelo Ball score a cool 30 points to lift them over the Kings. Forward Brandon Miller continues to lead the team in scoring (20.8 PPG) while Ball takes care of the assists (7.2 APG) and is contributing a team-high 1.1 steals per game as well. Rookie Kon Knueppel is right there alongside Ball with 19.2 PPG, making a massive impact with his streaky three-point shooting.

The Spurs' front court will certainly have their work cut out for them in trying to contain both LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel around the three-point line, but Stephon Castle has been quietly playing at an All-NBA defensive level with his ability to grab steals and run in transition. He's taken a massive leap as a No. 1 scoring option, posting his third 30+ point game their last time out and likely to take the reigns here if Wembanyama is out.

De'Aaron Fox will also play a massive part in shutting down Ball and Knueppel, but his production against the Hornets in particular (11.0 PPG) could use some work. He's totaled 20 or more point in three-straight games leading into this one, so expect Fox and Castle to be the main scoring catalysts throughout this game.

Hornets vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick

We should be in for another fun matchup as these two teams meet and despite their 9-1 overall record in their last 10 games against the Spurs, the Charlotte Hornets are still billed as the underdogs heading into this second meeting on the season. Victor Wembanyama's availability will be crucial to the Spurs' chances of covering the spread, but don't be surprised if the Hornets come out strong and the Spurs have to play from behind for the majority of the game.

We're going to following recent trends and take the Charlotte Hornets to cover the spread in this one. Their success against the Spurs is undeniable and they should be able to at least keep this game close on the road if they can get off to a fast start. Let's take the total over as we could see a high-scoring effort as well.

Final Hornets-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets +5.5 (-108); OVER 228.5 (-110)