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NBA Sunday continues with a Cross-Conference showdown as we're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this next matchup. The Dallas Mavericks (22-45) will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-26) in the second and final game of their season series, where the Cavs lead 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Mavericks-Cavs prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are fourth in the Eastern Conference following their dominant 138-105 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. They're 5-5 over their last 10 games, but coming off a massive 33-point blowout victory, they have plenty of momentum to build upon coming into this Sunday tilt as the heavy home favorites.

The Dallas Mavericks are 12th in the West after falling to Cleveland and dropping their overall record to 22-45. They’ve lost nine of their last 10 games and look to bounce back against the Cavaliers by stealing a road win to split this weekend's home-and-home series.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Mavericks vs. Cavs Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +17.5 (-112)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -17.5 (-108)

Over: 238.5 (-105)

Under: 238.5 (-115)

Mavericks vs. Cavs Key Injuries

Dallas: N/A

Cleveland: Sam Merrill (hamstring – Questionable) / Tyrese Proctor (quad – Questionable) / Jarrett Allen (knee – Questionable) / Max Strus (foot – OUT)

Mavericks vs. Cavs Betting Trends

The Cleveland Cavaliers have gone 22-12 at home this season. The Dallas Mavericks are 8-25 on the road.

The Cavaliers have gone 33-19 as favorites. The Mavericks are 12-33 as the underdogs.

The Cavaliers are 29-37 ATS overall, 14-19-1 ATS at home. The Mavericks are 30-36 ATS overall, 12-20 ATS on the road.

The Mavericks are 6-1 ATS in their last seven road games against the Cavaliers.

The Mavericks are 1-4 ATS in their last five games overall.

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Keys to Mavericks vs. Cavs Matchup

Meeting for the second half of this weekend's home-and-home series, this Sunday rematch in Cleveland gives both squads another chance to set the tone. The Cavaliers dominated the first leg in Dallas with a resounding 138-105 victory on Friday and come into this game with a ton of confidence. During this matchup, we've seen both Donovan Mitchell and rookie sensation Cooper Flagg take the reins for their respective offenses in an attempt to spark their teams.

Evan Mobley has been playing out of his mind lately, and Friday's game saw him notch a monstrous 29 points and seven rebounds on 12-of-15 shooting in just 23 minutes. This time around, repeating such staggering efficiency might be more difficult as Dallas adjusts its interior defense, so expect Mobley to be much more aggressive in drawing fouls and battling at the rim.

Donovan Mitchell has also been integral to Cleveland's recent success, commanding the floor and keeping the scoring flowing. He was especially lethal against the Mavericks with 24 points and a game-high eight assists, doing a great job finding his rhythm from the field early. If Mitchell can continue putting up these kinds of numbers, especially with James Harden helping orchestrate the offense, the Cavaliers should have a solid chance to cover the spread at home.

The Mavericks, however, are looking to bounce back and steal a road win to split the series. Even in blowout situations, Dallas has been able to find offensive sparks behind huge nights from Flagg and Naji Marshall, so expect them to continue leading the charge while the team tries to find its footing on defense.

Mavericks vs. Cavs Prediction and Pick

Heading into Sunday afternoon’s matchup at Rocket Arena, it’s hard to bet against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fresh off a staggering 138-105 blowout victory in Dallas just two nights ago, the Cavs return to their home floor riding a massive wave of confidence. Sitting comfortably as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference at 41-26, Cleveland has the offensive firepower and defensive length to overwhelm a struggling Mavericks squad.

Evan Mobley, who torched Dallas for 29 points on Friday, presents a matchup nightmare inside. Paired with Donovan Mitchell’s scoring gravity and James Harden orchestrating the offense, Cleveland simply has too many weapons.

For the Mavericks, currently sitting at 12th in the West with a 22-45 record, this game is about salvage and pride. While rookie Cooper Flagg has provided some exciting flashes and Naji Marshall brings solid hustle, the team has lacked the defensive cohesion needed to stop a top-tier Eastern Conference contender.

Expect Dallas to come out with more energy and physicality early on to avoid another embarrassing rout. However, the Cavaliers' depth, home-court advantage, and superior momentum will ultimately take over in the second half.

Final Mavericks-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -17.5 (-108); OVER 238.5 (-105)