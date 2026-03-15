ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

NBA Sunday continues with a cross-conference showdown as we're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this next matchup. The Golden State Warriors (32-24) will take on the New York Knicks (43-25) in the second and final game of their season series, where the Warriors hold a 1-0 advantage. Check our NBA odds series for the Warriors-Knicks prediction and pick.

The New York Knicks sit third in the Eastern Conference following their gritty 101-92 win over the Indiana Pacers. They're 6-4 over their last 10 games but have won two in a row and have some strong momentum to build upon coming into this tilt as the home favorites.

The Golden State Warriors are ninth in the West after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-117 for their fourth-straight defeat. They've dropped seven of their last 10 games and look to snap this rough skid by stealing a tough road win and preserving their spot in the play-in tournament.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Warriors vs. Knicks Odds

Golden State Warriors: +13.5 (-110)

New York Knicks: -13.5 (-110)

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

Warriors vs. Knicks Key Injuries

Golden State: Quinten Post (ankle – Questionable) / Al Horford (calf – Questionable) / Seth Curry (thigh – Questionable) / Moses Moody (wrist – OUT) / Stephen Curry (knee – OUT) / Jimmy Butler III (knee – OUT)

New York: Jeremy Sochan (illness – Questionable) / Karl-Anthony Towns (knee – Questionable) / Josh Hart (knee – Questionable) / Miles McBride (ankle – OUT)

Warriors vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The New York Knicks have gone 23-9 at home this season. The Golden State Warriors are 13-19 ATS on the road.

The Knicks are 36-30 ATS overall, 21-11 ATS at home. The Warriors are 29-37 ATS overall, 13-19 ATS on the road.

The Warriors are 4-1 outright in their last five games against the Knicks. The Warriors are 4-1 ATS in those games.

The total has gone OVER in five of the Warriors' last eight games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of the Knicks' last ten games.

Keys to Knicks vs. Lakers Matchup

Article Continues Below

Meeting for their second and final clash of the regular season, this Sunday showdown at Madison Square Garden carries massive playoff implications for both squads. The Warriors took the first meeting in San Francisco with a 126-113 victory, but they come into this game reeling from a four-game losing streak after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves. With Stephen Curry sidelined due to a lingering knee injury, Golden State has had to lean heavily on their supporting cast to try and stay afloat in a crowded Western Conference.

Jalen Brunson has been playing phenomenal basketball for New York, consistently leading the charge and keeping the Knicks rolling through the East. Fresh off a gritty 101-92 win over the Indiana Pacers, the Knicks are building real momentum, and Brunson's ability to orchestrate the offense has been the primary catalyst. This time around, he will be looking to exploit a vulnerable Golden State backcourt, so expect him to be highly aggressive in hunting for his own shot early and often.

Brandin Podziemski has also been integral for the Warriors during their recent struggles, stepping up admirably while the team deals with a depleted roster. He was especially sharp against the Timberwolves, pouring in a team-high 25 points and doing a great job finding his rhythm from beyond the arc. If Podziemski can continue putting up these kinds of numbers, especially with new addition Kristaps Porzingis stretching the floor, Golden State should have a solid chance to cover the spread and steal this game on the road.

The Knicks, however, have gotten hot in their own right, and we are seeing a team that knows exactly how to close out games at MSG. Behind massive double-double threats from Karl-Anthony Towns down low, expect New York to dominate the glass and control the tempo as they protect their home court.

Warriors vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

Heading into Sunday night's matchup at Madison Square Garden, it is hard to bet against the New York Knicks. Fresh off a gritty victory over the Indiana Pacers just two nights ago, the Knicks return to their home floor riding a strong wave of confidence.

Sitting comfortably as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, New York has the offensive firepower and defensive length to overwhelm a struggling Golden State squad. OG Anunoby presents a matchup nightmare inside after putting together several dominant performances this season.

Paired with Jalen Brunson orchestrating the offense and Mikal Bridges locking down the perimeter, New York simply has too many weapons right now. For the Warriors, currently sitting at ninth in the West with a losing record, this game is about salvage and pride.

While Brandin Podziemski has provided some exciting flashes and Draymond Green brings solid hustle, the team has lacked the defensive cohesion needed to stop a premium Eastern Conference contender. Expect Golden State to come out with more energy and physicality early on to avoid another embarrassing defeat.

However, the depth of the Knicks and their massive home court advantage will ultimately take over in the second half. New York will secure the victory, cover the spread, and hand Golden State their fifth consecutive loss.

Final Warriors-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -13.5 (-110); UNDER 216.5 (-110)