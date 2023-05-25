Rumors have been flying around the actor Austin Butler and the model Kaia Gerber with a possible engagement. With a teasing Instagram post, Deuxmoi announced that the couple who’ve been together since 2022 were engaged. They allegedly even bought a house together. However, these rumors turned out to be untrue.

The rumor about the two of them being engaged wasn’t far fetched. Butler and Gerber have been dating since December 2021, and made their relationship official around the time of the 2022 Met Gala. The actor is in his thirties now too, although his girlfriend is ten years younger.

Butler was recently spotted giving Gerber a helping hand. Earlier this year, he helped the model move into her new home. It wasn’t clear if the two of them were living together, but either way, they were inseparable. The rumors blew up with Deauxmoi’s post. The post falsely claimed, “news about your favorite Elvis — can confirm he’s engaged with the model. He proposed back in April but they want to keep it low key.”

They also added that “Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber just bought a house together… do we think this is the next step???”

It wasn’t.

However, the two clearly care for each other. After their relationship going public at the Met Gala 2022, the couple visited Paris for a Valentine’s Day celebration. According to TMZ, “They kissed for cameras at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and she was by his side in January when he won a Golden Globe award for his performance in Elvis.”