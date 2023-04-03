It appears that Austin Butler couldn’t help falling in love with his next project: An adaptation of Don Winslow’s novel, City on Fire.

Deadline reported that the Elvis actor will not only be starring in City on Fire but will also be a producer alongside David Heyman and Shane Salerno. This will be Butler’s first time being credited as a producer on a project. Bulter will play the main character, Danny Ryan, who’s a former soldier that becomes a crime boss attempting to build a dynasty.

The City on Fire film is being made by Sony Pictures — the same studio that distributed Quentin Tarntino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — and is the adaptation of the first book in a trilogy including sequels City of Dreams (set to release in a couple of weeks on April 18) and City of Ashes (set to release next year).

Butler has been working for over a decade as an actor, but it was his portrayal of Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann biopic that really put him on the track to stardom. So much so that he was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance (ultimately losing to Brendan Fraser). He’ll also soon be seen in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming sequel to 2021’s Dune, Dune: Part Two, as Feyd-Rautha — one of the film’s antagonists and a role that Sting played in the 1985 film directed by David Lynch. Butler is also set to stretch his wings outside of the franchise sphere with his role in The Bikeriders from Jeff Nichols, in which he’ll star alongside the likes of Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, and Michael Shannon.