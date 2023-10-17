Austin Butler landed an Oscar nomination for playing Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's biopic. Timothée Chalamet will play Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold. He revealed how Butler's performance inspired his Dylan.

Like A Rolling (and copying) Stone

Speaking to GQ for their November profile in a pre-SAG-AFTRA strike interview, Chalamet discussed his prep for the Bob Dylan biopic. “I've basically been working with his [Austin Butler's] Elvis team for my Dylan prep,” he confessed. “I just saw the way he committed to it all, and realized I needed to step it up.”

Let's hope that this doesn't mean Chalamet will don Dylan's iconic voice for the next year during awards season as Butler did with his Elvis voice.

Depending on what side of the fence you're on, Elvis was a great or terrible music biopic. Austin Butler was undeniably good as the titular singer, but the Baz Luhrmann joint limited what he could do. The film was framed through the eyes of the mischievous Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). It landed Butler his first Oscar nomination, so he did something right.

Timothée Chalamet has been nominated for an Oscar as well. He will star in Dune: Part Two with the Elvis star, who plays Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. In the 1984 Dune film, rock legend Sting played the role.

Dune: Part Two adapts the second half of Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel. Paul Atreides (Chalamet) continues his rise to power, uniting with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen. He's also seeking revenge against those who tore his family apart.

Dune: Part Two will be released on March 15, 2024.