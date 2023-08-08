Austin Reaves made an impressive Team USA debut in Las Vegas on Monday in the USA Basketball Showcase vs. Puerto Rico ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Los Angeles Lakers guard — who apparently received the loudest ovation in the intros — finished with 9 points (4-for-8 shooting), 4 rebounds, and 4 assists in the 117-74 victory.

“I feel like we've jelled really fast as a team. I think it shows the way we play the game,” Reaves said in a courtside interview postgame. “We know we have a lot of talent, but it's all about becoming one unit and just going to play for one another.”

Here were Austin's best moments from the exhibition.

Immediate splash

With family members watching from the stands at the T-Mobile Arena, Reaves didn't waste any time showcasing his game. The former undrafted free agent was the first sub off the bench for Steve Kerr (along with Bobby Portis), indicating that he could have a significant role in the Philippines.

Reaves checked in with 3:14 left in the first quarter and drilled a right corner 3 on his first touch. He hit the Lakers' patented freeze celebration.

Midrange menace

Team USA's next basket was also delivered by Reaves, via a sweet behind-the-back, pull-up jumper from just behind the free-throw line. A few minutes later, Reaves showed off his midrange prowess once again, this time from the left baseline.

Another nice J from Austin Reaves pic.twitter.com/24BKTQpqDd — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) August 8, 2023

The latter bucket resembled a baseline pull-up he converted over two defenders in Saturday's scrimmage vs. the Select Team.

Smooth take

Midway through the second quarter, Reaves repositioned into the corner — he's so good at understanding what spots to get to in any given possession — up-faked and aggressively blew by two defenders on his way to the rim.

Reaves led Team USA in points (9) in the first half, prompting LeBron James to tweet “A-R you so COLD man!!!”

“That's my guy,” Reaves said about LeBron's post. “I've learned a lot from him the past two years. It feels good when he kind of validates that you can actually play. It's been a special two years, and hopefully, we can go win a championship this year.”

Reaves went scoreless in the second half — he missed an open 3 and a reverse layup he craftily created — though he dished out some nifty passes, pushed the pace, and contributed hard-nosed on and off-ball defense that earned repeated plaudits from FS1 telecast.

The one thing we didn't see much of is Reaves handling point guard duties in halfcourt sets, which he's occasionally been doing in practice. In scrimmages, Kerr has been leaning on lineups with two lead ballhandlers between Reaves, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, and Tyrese Haliburton.

“Guys who have feel and can pass, they can play with anybody,” Kerr said. “But it's fun. It's fun having kind of a dual point guard lineup out there. But I feel the same way honestly, when Austin is out there. Austin's such a good passer and sees the floor so well. … This is a time where we're just looking at a lot of different combinations and seeing what we have.”

Reaves, who re-signed with the Lakers on a 4-year, $54 million contract, averaged 17.6 points on .578/.443/.856 shooting splits post-All-Star break. His emergence as a killer playmaker directly corresponded with the Lakers' run to the Western Conference Finals. Reaves averaged 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in the playoffs.

Team USA will play exhibitions vs. Luka Doncic and Slovenia (Aug. 12) and no. 1 ranked Spain (Aug. 13) in Malaga before facing Greece (Aug. 18) and Germany (Aug. 20) in Dubai. They'll begin their FIBA World Cup on Aug. 26 against New Zealand.