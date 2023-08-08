Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has NBA fans going crazy after his hot start with Team USA in their exhibition game against Puerto Rico.

Reaves came in as a substitute in the first quarter and immediately went to work. In his very first possession of the ball, he drained a 3-pointer to extend Team USA's lead. Of course he didn't stop there, eventually finishing with a team-high nine points on 4-of-6 shooting in the first half. His play in just eight minutes of action allowed the Americans to stay in front of Puerto Rico, 50-43, at the half.

Naturally, plenty of Lakers fans were hyped up with Reaves' performance. Many heaped praise on the young guard and emphasized that Reaves is proving to his doubters that he deserve to be part of the Team USA roster.

Here are some of the best reactions to Reaves' epic display for Team USA:

Austin Reaves is leading TEAM USA with 9 points off the bench at the half pic.twitter.com/apZGhX45eq — 🏆LakersGuru🏆 (@GuruLakers) August 8, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

can we just skip the NBA season and give Austin Reaves the MVP already? pic.twitter.com/oa9H0ZGrh7 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) August 8, 2023

Puerto Rico when they see Austin Reaves check in pic.twitter.com/jYI3yDPCrt — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) August 8, 2023

Austin Reaves, 2 seconds off the bench

pic.twitter.com/H0OwtlY2mW — Stace 💜💛 (@DSTacey1913) August 8, 2023

For what it's worth, even Lakers forward LeBron James was impressed by what Austin Reaves did with Team USA. In a tweet, LeBron gave a special shoutout to his teammate and hyped him up even more, saying: “A-R you so COLD man!!!”

Sure enough, Reaves has silenced his haters and those questioning whether or not he deserves a spot on the Team USA roster for the FIBA World Cup. Head coach Steve Kerr said previously after he chose Reaves to be part of his program that the youngster is a guy “who impacts winning at a really high level.” Clearly, Kerr was right with his assessment.