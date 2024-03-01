Austin Reaves' net worth in 2024 is $4 million. Reaves is a guard for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. He is an NBA In-Season Tournament champion. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Austin Reaves' net worth in 2024.
Austin Reaves' net worth in 2024 is $4 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Sportskeeda.
Austin Reaves was born on May 29, 1998, in Newark, Ark. He attended Cedar Ridge High School.
As part of the varsity boys basketball team, Reaves helped the squad win consecutive Class 2A state titles and a Class 3A state title. During his senior year, Reaves registered 32.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, as per sources.
Austin Reaves' college career
Coming out of high school, Reaves was considered an unranked prospect despite a stellar stint with Cedar Ridge. However, he did manage to earn an offer to attend Wichita State, which Reaves accepted.
Reaves played for a pair of seasons for Wichita State. For the Shockers, he put up 6.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
After two years at Wichita State, Reaves transferred to the University of Oklahoma, where he played his junior and senior seasons. While playing for the Sooners, Reaves improved his averages to 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per outing.
For his efforts, Reaves was named to the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team as a junior. As a senior, Reaves was selected to the First Team All-Big 12.
Austin Reaves starts NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers
With Reaves playing out all four years of his college eligibility, the Sooners alum eventually declared for the 2021 NBA Draft. However, on draft night, not a single team took a chance on Reaves.
Fortunately, Reaves did manage to sign a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. According to sources, two-way deals guarantees a maximum of $50,000 for a single season.
During the NBA Summer League, Reaves impressed the Lakers coaching staff after averaging 11.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. As a result, Reaves' two-way deal was eventually turned into a two-year contract worth $2.49 million.
In his rookie season, Reaves averaged 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, mostly off the bench. With Reaves playing well alongside the All-Star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it wouldn't be long before Reaves increased his playing time. A season later, the Lakers guard improved his averages to 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per outing.
Austin Reaves' max contract extension with the Lakers
After a solid 2022-23 season, Reaves earned a $2.2 million qualifying contract offer from the Lakers to become a restricted free agent, according to reports. A month later, the Lakers guard was given a four-year max deal worth $56 million.
During the ongoing 2023-24 season, Reaves is putting up a career-high 14.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He also played an instrumental role in helping the Lakers become the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Champions.
During the NBA Cup Final, the Lakers guard exploded for 28 points despite suffering flu symptoms. By winning the NBA In-Season Tournament, the entire Lakers roster and coaching staff, including Reaves, pocketed an additional $500,000 for the 2023-24 season.
Austin Reaves' endorsement deals
BREAKING: Austin Reaves and Chinese basketball brand Rigorer have announced a new contract extension, and he's also become a shareholder of the company.
Following consecutive colorway sellouts of his AR1, Reaves and Rigorer are introducing the 'Milky Way' colorway.… pic.twitter.com/T3d2mfgV7A
— NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) December 4, 2023
With Reaves becoming a fan favorite, it isn't surprising that major brands have wanted to partner up with the Lakers guard. According to OSDB, the NBA In-Season Tournament Champion has inked deals with popular brands such as luxury car Lexus, Lemon Daddy, and sports firm Rigorer.
Based on reports, Reaves became the first NBA player to endorse the sports brand Rigorer after inking a deal with the brand in 2022. Just a year later, Reaves signed a lucrative long-term contract extension that pays at least seven figures on an annual basis. Moreover, the fresh contract extension also made Reaves a shareholder of Rigorer.
Austin Reaves' Team USA stint at the FIBA World Cup 2023
With several NBA stars opting to sit out the FIBA World Cup 2023, Reaves answered the call to dawn the national team colors at the event. According to sources, participating teams will receive EUR 50,000 or $53,963.
Furthermore, the top-16 teams raked in an additional EUR 100,000 or $107,926. Team USA placed fourth at the international basketball event after losing to powerhouses Lithuania and Canada.
During the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Reaves averaged 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. In the event, Reaves was considered to be the most efficient player on the Team USA roster while also becoming one of the best bench players in the tournament.
