Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus’ message to Avalanche fans before epic sing-along on banner night

The Colorado Avalanche lifted their 2022 Stanley Cup banner on Wednesday night at Ball Arena prior to the season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks. They also had a special guest to help them celebrate prior to face-off in Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus, who led an epic sing-along with the crowd to the group’s legendary hit “All the Small Things.”

Via Sportsnet:

If you were born anytime before 1995, you definitely know that song. An absolute classic. The Avalanche went on to beat Chicago 5-2, with Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin both scoring two goals apiece. Mikko Rantanen also had four assists.

“All the Small Things” became Colorado’s regular song throughout their run to Lord Stanley for the team and fans, which Hoppus hilariously credited to their title. Via The NY Post:

“Because they played our song, they won the Stanley Cup,” he told reporters Wednesday. “Every other team didn’t play our song — no Stanley Cup.”

“It definitely sends some chills and gives you an extra little motivational boost there,” Avalanche winger Logan O’Connor said last season. “It’s pretty uplifting for everyone and just the momentum or atmosphere feels like it shifts more towards us, which is pretty special.”

Blink-182 is also going on a reunion tour soon and plans to do a show in Denver at Ball Arena. Needless to say, there will be no shortage of Avalanche fans in attendance. As for Colorado, they’ll be looking to repeat as Stanley Cup champions with a loaded roster once again. They’re back in action on Thursday against the Calgary Flames on the road in Alberta.