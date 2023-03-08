The Colorado Avalanche absolutely dominated the San Jose Sharks at home Tuesday night for a 6-0 win. The victory snapped the reigning Stanley Cup champion’s three-game losing skid, and they have star defenseman Cale Makar to thank for that.

Makar was phenomenal in the Sharks game, showing once again why he is arguably the best two-way player in the entire league. The 24-year-old Makar finished the contest with a goal and three assists, while also recording a plus-5 on the ice. When the game was over, Cale Makar became just the first player since the legendary Bobby Orr did it in the 70s to put together such a performance from a defenseman (via OPTA Stats).

Tonight Cale Makar of the @Avalanche:

– scored a goal

– had 3 assists

– was +5

– helped his team notch a shutout

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Since plus-minus was first tracked in 1959-60, the only other NHL defenseman to accomplish all of those feats in one game was Bobby Orr on March 4, 1971.

Cale Makar was the first one to put the Avs on board with a goal four minutes into the opening period. He would collect the rest of his points in the second period when he assisted in each of the three goals Colorado scored during that frame.

Apart from his offensive brilliance, Makar also contributed on defense, of course. The Sharks couldn’t get into a rhythm all night long, with San Jose getting off just 13 shots in goal. Conversely, the Avalanche rocked San Jose for a total of 43 shots on goal.

On the season, Makar has 50 points (14 goals, 36 assists).